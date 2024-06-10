Cycling accident costs FC Twente midfielder place in Czechia team for Euro 2024

FC Twente midfielder Michal Sadílek will miss the upcoming European Championships in Germany. The Czechia midfielder was set to be part of his nations squad for the tournament but has had to drop out after he fell of his bike and injured his leg. It appears that the incident took place as the squad were doing recovery training following a friendly match against Malta.

The 25-year-old Sadílek made 31 appearances in the Eredivisie for Twente this season, grabbing a goal and an assist. He has been a regular for the Czech national team ahead of Euro 2024 and played the full 90 minutes of the sides 7-1 friendly win over Malta.

The Czech side will have high hopes of getting through the group even without Sadílek. They open their tournament against Portugal on the 18th of June but then have two games they will fancy winning in Georgia and Turkiye.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson