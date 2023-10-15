Cycle path riddled with ‘unsafe’ cracks months after it opened

Locals are unhappy with the number of ruptures visible in the new mile-long path - Sean Beaver / SWNS

Locals have called a new cycle path a “waste of taxpayers’ money” after hundreds of cracks started to appear along the route.

The new mile-long cycle path between Herne Bay and Whitstable in Kent was opened in April this year and already has hundreds of cracks appearing along the route.

One resident counted 233 splits in the surface, some three inches wide.

Kent County Council (KCC) led the project as part of a wider programme of improvements costing more than £300,000.

Sean Beaver, 44, an antiques dealer from Herne Bay, regularly cycles on the path to visit his brother in Whitstable.

He said: “At this rate, the new path will be unusable in the next few months. It is really disappointing because that path is such a benefit.

“Originally it was just a footpath. This is a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

'You have to stick to one side' says Herne Bay local Sean Beaver - Sean Beaver / SWNS

Mr Beaver has also noticed the edging of the path crumbling, and has taken photographs showing the scale of the damage.

He said the council are now attempting to fill the cracks in but it will only be a matter of time until they are back.

“The whole thing is moving, over the last month they have gone from tiny little hairlines to three-inch cracks.

“You have to stick to one side when you are riding along – it is unsafe,” said Mr Beaver.

The route along the Old Thanet Way opened in April this year after four months of construction, replacing an overgrown and impassable footpath.

Cycle path ‘a well-used route’

Dan Watkins, the councillor for Greenhill near Herne Bay, says the track had originally been impassable, but since the cycle path’s completion has become a well-used route for pedestrians, cyclists, buggies and mobility scooters.

He said: “I was very disappointed to see the cracks in the path and have reported them previously to KCC, including the county councillor for the area.

“I understand that such paths have a two-year warranty on them, precisely because underlying soil will expand and contract through the 12-month seasonal cycle following construction, making cracks very possible.

“As such, the contractor will be asked to repair these sections.”

A spokesman added: “We are aware of damage to the path caused by clay ground conditions in the area and will be carrying out repairs to ensure the path is safe.

“We will also work with our contractors to find a more permanent solution.”