Cyber Attack goes for second win in Quarter Horse Triple Crown for 3-year-olds

Another big weekend of quarter horse racing is on tap on Saturday and Sunday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino.

On Saturday, the 440-yard Rainbow Oaks solely for 3-year-old fillies will be race No. 8 with a projected start time of 4:02 p.m. The 440-yard Rainbow Derby for 3-year-old's will be race No. 10 with an expected start time of 4:54 p.m. Cyber Attack can move one step closer to the Triple Crown for 3-year-olds with a win. He won the Ruidoso Derby last month for trainer Christopher O'Dell.

Sunday's card is highlighted by the 400-yard Rainbow Futurity. Lets Leave, who won the Ruidoso Futurity, skipped the Rainbow Futurity trials to concentrate on qualifying for the All American Futurity. Wired 440 is in the Rainbow Futurity and narrowly missed winning the Ruidoso Futurity and he'll face a stiff challenge from unbeaten Dark Nme. The Rainbow Futurity is race No. 11 and is slated to start at 5:10 p.m.

The Futurity, Oaks and Derby all have full fields of 10 and racing begins at 1 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rainbow Oaks

Fearless Moon (Post 1)

Morning-line odds: 9-2

What to like: Ran 5th in Heritage Place Oaks in Oklahoma and 440 yards could be her best distance.

Cartel Kisses (Post 2)

Morning-line odds: 5-2

What to like: Has won 9 of 13 and loves Ruidoso with 3 wins from 4 starts. Trainer Heath Taylor is one of the best in the country at training quarter horses.

Ezee Monee (Post 3)

Morning-line odds: 8-1

What to like: A much improved horse this spring and summer at Ruidoso, ran fourth in Ruidoso Derby.

Fearless Moon will run in Saturday's 440-yard Rainbow Oaks at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino.

A Lucky Ladie (Post 4)

Morning-line odds: 15-1

What to like: Has finished in top two in five of seven starts.

Sweet Emylou (Post 5)

Morning-line odds: 5-1

What to like: Has been sharp of late with a third and two wins in last three starts.

Jes An Angel (Post 6)

Morning-line odds: 7-2

What to like: Owns 9 wins from 14 starts, loves the 440-yard distance and loves the Ruidoso track where she has won three times.

Jesstapolliticalgal (Post 7)

Morning-line odds: 30-1

What to like: Has run first, second or third in five of nine starts.

Dashing Diamond (Post 8)

Morning-line odds: 15-1

What to like: Trained by the solid Trey Wood and gets successful jockey Ricky Ramirez aboard.

AJ Fast Corona (Post 9)

Morning-line odds: 20-1

What to like: In first start in Ruidoso finished second in her qualifying trial.

Legacy Cartel (Post 10)

Morning-line odds: 10-1

What to like: Has run first or second in six of eight starts. Loves the Ruidoso track and veteran Esgar Ramirez is aboard.

Rainbow Derby

Town Peak Senator (Post 1)

Morning-line odds: 20-1

What to like: In three of last four starts, has run first, second and third against stellar competition.

Scorpion Dynasty (Post 2)

Morning-line odds: 30-1

What to like: As he matures, showing improvement under trainer Eric Valenzuela.

Cyber Attack (Post 3)

Morning-line odds: 2-1

What to like: Has won seven of 10 starts, won the Ruidoso Derby and comes from very good Christopher O'Dell barn.

Cyber Attack won the Grade I, 400-yard Ruidoso Derby on Saturday, June 10 at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino with jockey Eduardo Nicasio aboard.

Chasing AJ (Post 4)

Morning-line odds: 6-1

What to like: Ran third in last year's All American Futurity.

KJ Bootscootin Jess (Post 5)

Morning-line odds: 15-1

What to like: A maiden but has run second four times and finished third.

Hooked N Gone (Post 6)

Morning-line odds: 8-1

What to like: A very consistent horse, owns four wins and six second-place finishes in 10 starts.

Aristides (Post 7)

Morning-line odds: 9-2

What to like: Has run first, second or third in 11 of 13 starts, ran fifth in the Ruidoso Derby.

Ghost Witha Fire (Post 8)

Morning-line odds: 15-1

What to like: Very sharp in career with seven top three finishes.

Sicario V (Post 9)

Morning-line odds: 7-2

What to like: Ran 2nd in last year's All American Futurity.

Lethal Viking (Post 10)

Morning-line odds: 12-1

What to like: Has run well of late, loves Ruidoso track where he's finished first or second in all three starts.

Rainbow Futurity

Scream Machine (Post 1)

Morning-line odds: 30-1

What to like: First time starter in last race and ran second to the very good Dark Nme, could be a live longshot in race.

Wired 440 (Post 2)

Morning-line odds: 5-1

What to like: Major contender in this race, ran second in Ruidoso Futurity.

One Valiant Love (Post 3)

Morning-line odds: 9-2

What to like: Has won 3 of 4 starts and finished second in the other start.

Mitey Relentless (Post 4)

Morning-line odds: 10-1

What to like: A talented horse on the rise. In three starts won twice and run second in the other start.

Trane Station V (Post 5)

Morning-line odds: 15-1

What to like: A horse to keep an eye on, comed from the very successful Carrizales barn.

King Apache (Post 6)

Morning-line odds: 20-1

What to like: Lots to like about this horse. Has won both starts, comes from strong O'Dell barn and gets talented Eduardo Nicasio aboard.

Dark NME (Post 7)

Morning-line odds: 5-2

What to like: Could be a star in the making. Has won all four starts, won impressively in trial for this race.

Dark Nme will compete in the Rainbow Futurity on Sunday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino.

Asscher (Post 8)

Morning-line odds: 15-1

What to like: Showed much improvement in last start, winning her trial after finishing 10th in debut.

Rayenare (Post 9)

Morning-line odds: 8-1

What to like: Ran fourth in what was a talented West Texas Futurity at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino. If you get 8-1 odds or higher, take a chance on this horse.

Midnight Politics (Post 10)

Morning-line odds: 7-2

What to like: Major player in this race. Ran third in the Heritage Place Futurity in Oklahoma.

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

