CWS shot competition, Louisville on a roll, CFB to break away from NCAA?

SI's Pat Forde is back from vacation and joins Dan Wetzel in handing out the first-ever Small-Sample Heisman during the offseason... and it involves the College World Series jello shot race...

The guys also dive into Louisville's recruiting successes and The Athletic's sitdown with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff. Should college football break away from the NCAA? We have another wild elephant story as well...

