The CW Gets Rights to 11 PAC-12 Football Games

BURBANK, Calif.—The CW Network has announced it will be the broadcast home for 11 Pac-12 football games featuring Oregon State and Washington State during the upcoming 2024 season. The network will provide full nationwide coverage for the games.

The deal comes in the wake of the recent collapse of the Pac-12 conference, with 10 of the conference’s 12 teams opting to move to other conferences. The conference, which is more than a 100 years old, played its last football championship game in Dec. 2023.

The CW coverage of the remaining two schools kicks off on Saturday, August 31 with a doubleheader featuring Portland State at Washington State (3:00- 6:30pm ET) and Idaho State at Oregon State (6:30-10:00pm ET). All broadcasts will be produced by Pac- 12’s production facility, Pac-12 Enterprises.

“Adding the Pac-12 conference to The CW’s growing roster of live sports gives the network coast-to-coast coverage in key markets and solidifies our position as a national player in college sports,” said Dennis Miller, president, The CW Network. “The CW will truly be a destination for all sports fans this fall with impressive weekend lineups consisting of Pac-12 football, ACC football, LIV Golf and NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff races.”

“We are thrilled to announce this national partnership with The CW,” said Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould. “Oregon State and Washington State football student-athletes deserve this elite stage as they continue competing for the College Football Playoff, and Beaver and Cougar fans have a great opportunity to enjoy their teams’ successes.”

The is part of an ongoing expansion of live sports on the CW, which includes a new season of ACC football, the final tournaments of the current LIV Golf season and the network debut of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Last season, The CW aired two college football games that delivered over 1 million live Total Viewers according to Nielsen and set a viewership record for the most-watched Saturday national primetime in network history. The CW is poised to broadcast over 500 hours of premium sports programming in 2025.

“National exposure and the ability for Beaver Nation to easily access our games was a top priority during the process,” added Oregon State University vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes. “Additionally, the ability to announce game times well in advance provides an improved experience for our student-athletes and fans.”

“We are excited to partner with The CW to broadcast Cougar Football nationally for the upcoming 2024 season,” added Washington State University interim director of athletics Anne McCoy. “Having WSU in 100 percent of the homes across the country will amplify the exposure of our student-athletes and program, and grow the connection with our fans and alumni. Additionally, the partnership provides for nearly all home game times to be set in the spring, allowing our fanbase to plan their fall weekends around Cougar Football.”