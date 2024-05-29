The CW To Broadcast Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

The CW said it will broadcast the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop Last year, The CW aired the game when it was called Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

The 2024 game will air live from Arizona Stadium in Tucson on December 28.

“As we continue to bring high-adrenaline sports content to The CW, we are excited to welcome the Arizona Bowl back to our air this December,” said Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network. “With the star power of Snoop Dogg fueling the excitement, we are looking forward to capturing even more viewers this year in what promises to be an action-packed football matchup.”

The 2023 Arizona Bowl drew 1.1 million total viewers, making it one of the CW’s top three telecasts of the past two years in total viewers and adults 18-49.

“I am fired up that The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop will be broadcast live on The CW Network,” Snoop Dogg said. “The CW is in almost every home in America making it the perfect place for fans to catch our Bowl.”