CV's Peyton Gibby caps off HS golf career in style

Apr. 9—Peyton Gibby thought she had golfed the final match of her high school career back in the fall.

That's when she took on a loaded field in the girls' Division II state championship match, where she finished 35th overall out of well over 100 golfers from around the state. But little did she know she would have one more match to be played, albeit one that is outside of the norm for the Campo Verde senior.

"It was honestly such an amazing experience," Gibby said. "Getting to play alongside professional golfers ... they're famous, you know? I learned a lot and I'm definitely grateful I got to experience that."

Gibby was one of two Gilbert-area student-athletes selected to participate in the LPGA Ford Championship Pro-Am, which took place at Seville Golf and Country Club March 28-31. Gibby and her group of high schoolers golfed alongside professionals Megan Khang and Lauren Coughlin, the 13th and 93rd ranked golfers in the field, respectively.

Gibby and her group shot a 19-under overall in the two rounds with the pros, placing second in the Pro-Am. It was an unexpected result, but one she was proud of, nonetheless.

"I wasn't expecting second place. We're just high school golfers," Gibby said. "I thought that was pretty cool."

Gibby was a late entrant to the Pro-Am. Ford, the sponsor of the LPGA event in Gilbert, sought two local high school golfers to join the field. They aimed to have one representative from Gilbert Public Schools and one from Higley Unified School District.

Both Gibby and Jordin Porter, a freshman at Williams Field, were recommended by their respective coaches and athletic directors due to their values and how they conduct themselves on and off the course. Gibby, who carries a 4.17 GPA in the classroom, said she was notified a week before the event that she was chosen to participate. Porter was notified around the same time.

The two are familiar with each other from the golf season, something Gibby said helped calm her nerves of playing with pros a bit. But there was still an element of surprise beyond learning they would compete.

"We are incredibly proud of Peyton and all her accomplishments. Her dedication to golf and her academic success are a true testament to her well-rounded character," Campo Verde Athletic Director Max Ragsdale said in a press release. "Peyton exemplifies the values of hard work, sportsmanship, and excellence that we strive to instill in all our student-athletes. She's a great representative of what Campo Verde High stands for."

Gibby said she was able to calm herself down before teeing off from the 10th hole at Seville. Talking to both pros throughout the rounds helped her realize they are people, too, not just professional golfers.

She didn't feel like she had to play exceptionally well to impress them. Khan was personable with Gibby and her group. She made them feel welcome and did what she could to help them relax and treat it like any other round of golf.

Gibby said playing with Coughlin was unique because she was still trying to get a feel for the course. It reminded her that even as professionals, they are still regular golfers.

"Megan was easy to talk to," Gibby said. "I really liked that Lauren was trying to get a feel for the course. So, she was talking to us and making sure we were having a good time. But she was also trying to learn the greens and where she should hit her ball."

Gibby played all four years at Campo Verde but had arguably her best season as a senior. The 35th place finish was the highest she had placed previously at the state match. And to follow it up with a second-place finish at her first-ever Pro-Am was icing on the cake.

Her academics and talent on the course helped her earn an opportunity to play Division II golf at Fort Lewis College in Colorado. The opportunity to continue playing the game she fell in love with nine years ago is a special opportunity, one she never imagined she would have when she began playing competitively.

Gibby doesn't anticipate her golf career will go much further than the college level. However, she is always open to new opportunities.

Golfing in the Pro-Am is an experience she says she will never forget. The lasting memories and friendships made with the pros will help motivate her to continue succeeding on the course throughout college.

She also believes it will help leave a lasting legacy on the golf program at Campo Verde.

"Girls' golf isn't really advertised the most," Gibby said. "I think I, not necessarily inspired, but I made a good friend who is a junior this year. I think I helped her enjoy it and have fun. I think a lot of other people enjoyed the sport a lot more when they had a role model."

