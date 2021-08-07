CVL to host volleyball, flag football for some elementary students

Aug. 6—CHEYENNE — While Laramie County School District 1 has pulled the plug on elementary schools sports this year due to state budget cuts, the Cheyenne Volleyball League is hoping to fill in some of those gaps.

The organization plans to offer a fall volleyball league and a spring flag football league for kids in LCSD1's Title 1 schools.

"When the school board here in Cheyenne decided to get rid of the athletic sports for the elementary schools, we wanted to step in and help out our community in that aspect," League Director Mike Reyes said.

Just like the sports program run through the school district, Reyes said they want to offer the sports free of charge to those students and have the leagues run similarly to how they've been done in the past. With that, they're seeking sponsors for the teams and volunteer referees and coaches to support the endeavor and make athletics possible for those kids.

Businesses can sponsor a school team or provide funding for some aspects, like uniforms, and those interested in supporting financially or volunteering their time can reach out to Reyes at cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com or his cellphone, 307-640-6420. They hope to get volleyball up and running sometime in the fall, possibly by October, and have flag football ready to go in the spring.

"Instead of sitting by the sideline and just watching this chaos happen, we said, 'You know what? It's time for us to step up and make sure that these kids don't go without athletics," Reyes said.

The idea is that the elementary schools — Afflerbach, Alta Vista, Arp, Baggs, Cole, Fairview, Goins, Hebard, Lebhart and Rossman — will all face each other in games, and all the students will practice in their own school gyms.

"We want to make sure that these kids practice at their school; we want to make sure that these kids play other schools, so it doesn't feel like it's any different," Reyes said, adding that they are focusing on Title 1 schools in town because "we feel that they need the most help at this time."

But if the trend of elementary schools not offering sports continues, and the community support is there, Reyes said they hope to expand to cover all LCSD1 elementary schools and offer other sports options in the future. Pointing to the benefits of youth sports, including athleticism, team building, increased confidence and work ethic, Reyes said kids should be offered the opportunity to learn and grow through sports.

The Cheyenne Community Recreation District clearly feels the same way, as they are prepared to offer scholarships for elementary school students to participate in city-run sports, as well.

Still, when the school board ultimately approved the decision, a number of parents voiced their disapproval, many for fear of access and costs.

"Cutting elementary school-age sports is a mistake," Kathleen Bain said. "That is the introduction to sports, at that age, for most of our community. It gives them an opportunity to see what they like and don't like, so when they move into junior high school, they have a little bit of experience. The amount of families in our communities that can afford extracurricular sports outside of the school district is very slim."

Only time will tell if local organizations and city-run sports will be able to fill the gaps.

Margaret Austin is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government reporter. She can be reached at maustin@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3152. Follow her on Twitter at @MargaretMAustin.