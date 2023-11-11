CVC's Bryson Donelson explodes for nearly 400 yards rushing, six touchdowns in playoff win

Week after week, Central Valley Christian star running back Bryson Donelson has continued to put on a show.

That rang true again on Friday night at Cavalier Stadium.

Donelson broke his own single-game, school record, exploding for 390 yards rushing and six touchdowns to carry No. 1 CVC to a quarterfinal playoff win against previously undefeated and ninth-ranked Tehachapi in a 2023 Central Section Division II game.

The 6-foot, 205-pound senior made a statement almost immediately on the Cavaliers' second offensive play from scrimmage, taking a handoff 30 yards for a touchdown to strike first versus the Warriors (11-1). The play before, he busted free for a 33-yard gain.

Donelson also found the end zone on a 67-yard run, a two-yard plunge, a three-yard dart, a 10-yard scamper and his 48-yard jaunt on his final carry in the fourth quarter gave him a new school record for yards rushing in a single game. He averaged 11.4 yards per carry and only one of his 34 attempts netted negative yardage — a one-yard loss on his 33rd carry.

"It's fun, man, it's playoff football," Donelson said. "Whenever you can run for almost 400 yards in a playoff game, you know it's fun."

Central Valley Christian's Bryson Donelson scores againsts Tehachapi in a Central Section Division II football playoff on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Donelson's record-setting night was made possible by a dominating starting offensive line that included Jacobus DeGroot, Tyler Hughes, Wyatt Rose, Caleb Noeske and Karter Oliver.

Those five helped pave the way for 502 yards of total offense. Senior quarterback Brent Kroeze attempted only nine passes but completed four of them for 55 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown to senior receiver Bryce Crook in the opening quarter.

CVC averaged 10 yards per play. Who did Donelson credit for that success?

"The best O-line in the Valley," Donelson said. "No doubt. You see what they did for me. The holes were [big]. I could walk through those holes."

Central Valley Christian's Bryson Donelson runs against Tehachapi in a Central Section Division II football playoff on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Donelson did most of his damage on the counter, a misdirection run play with the tackle and guard pulling out of a single-back shotgun formation.

"That's like our bread and butter," Donelson said. "That's what works for us. That's what other teams, I still don't know how they can't defend it, but yeah."

More: Tulare County athlete of the week: Tulare Union's Sonny Guess

In the first half, Donelson ran for 254 yards to help the Cavaliers grab a 26-14 lead at the break. He had 13 rushing attempts gain 10 yards or more: 33, 30, 67, 13, 17, 22, 11, 16, 17, 10, 10, 12, 48. His first three carries went for 130 yards.

"After the handshake line, one of the coaches from Tehachapi said, 'Well, you got one good player,' I took offense to that, but he's right," CVC head coach Mason Hughes said with a laugh. "We got one really good player. We have an awesome offensive line. We got a good quarterback and we have receivers who can score touchdowns."

Central Valley Christian's Bryson Donelson runs against Tehachapi in a Central Section Division II football playoff on Friday, November 10, 2023.

But it all starts with Donelson. He surpassed 2,000 yards rushing on the season in the win and now has 2,301 yards on the ground through 12 games.

Donelson has now rushed for 5,142 yards in his career. The Visalia city record for most career yards rushing is 5,304, which was set by former Golden West standout Gonzalo Rodriguez.

"Bryson Donelson is amazing," Hughes said. "He's dynamic. He's as good as any player in this Valley, and he does it at a high level and he does it over and over again. ... He's just a workhorse but he's also like super fast and strong. A team player. There's a reason Fresno State is recruiting him because he's a 'Dog.' It's very fun to have him on the team."

CVC will now host its third straight playoff game next week when they take on Tulare County powerhouse Tulare Union (8-4) in a semifinal showdown. It will be the first meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

"Other than the playoffs, we wouldn't be able to face them," Donelson said. "It's new competition. They have a good passing game, which can help us improve and get ready for Valley. It's gonna be a good test for us."

Central Valley Christian's Aston Brinkman, left, and Vince Bragg bring down Tehachapi's Aiden Nicholson in a Central Section Division II football playoff on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Central Valley Christian 48, Tehachapi 27

Tehachapi 7 7 13 0 - 27

CVC 20 6 8 14 - 48

First quarter

CVC – Bryson Donelson 30 run (Teague Brandenburg kick), 11:22

T – Mike Jones 6 run (Carter Kolesar kick), 9:52

CVC – Bryson Donelson 67 run (Brandenburg kick), 8:44

CVC – Bryce Crook 30 pass from Brent Kroeze (kick failed), :53

Second quarter

T – Andrew Aguirre 8 pass from Jacob Root (Kolesar kick), 8:03

CVC – Donelson 2 run (kick failed), 1:34

More: Tulare County Football: Week 2 Playoff Scoreboard

Third quarter

T – Jones 2 run (Kolesar kick), 8:18

CVC – Donelson 3 run (Caden Ritchie pass from Kroeze), 5:30

T – Aguirre 33 pass from Root (run failed), :00

Fourth quarter

CVC – Donelson 10 run (Brandenburg kick), 11:03

CVC – Donelson 48 run (Brandenburg kick), 2:38

Individual statistics

RUSHING – Tehachapi: A.J. Anderson 30-265, Mike Jones 10-51, Jacob Root 5-(minus) 10. CVC: Bryson Donelson 34-390, Micah Paden 1-(minus) 2, Brent Kroeze 2-25, Drew DeGroff 3-35, Team 1-(minus) 1.

PASSING – Tehachapi: Root 3-15-1 92. CVC: Kroeze 4-9-0 55.

RECEIVING – Tehachapi: Andrew Aguirre 2-57, Jones 1-35. CVC: Bryce Crook 2-31, Caden Ritchie 1-20, Ryan Lewis 1-4.

Records – Tehachapi 11-1, CVC 11-1.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: CVC's Bryson Donelson explodes for nearly 400 yards in playoff win