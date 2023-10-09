CVC's Bryson Donelson commits to Fresno State, 55 top performers, power rankings

Bryson Donelson is staying home for college.

The Central Valley Christian senior running back announced on Saturday night via the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he committed to play football at Fresno State.

In his post, Donelson wrote he is "1,000% committed" and shared a photo of him in a Bulldogs' No. 6 jersey. One of his cutouts had him holding the Mountain West Conference championship trophy.

Oral commitments are non-binding. The early signing day for football is Dec. 20.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Donelson picked the Bulldogs over offers from Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, New Mexico, San Jose State and Washington State.

Fresno State is off to a 5-1 start this season but suffered its first loss of the year on Saturday in a 24-19 defeat at Wyoming.

Donelson is the second high school football player from Visalia to make an oral commitment to Fresno State this year. In June, El Diamante senior left tackle Marsel Akins verbally pledged to play for the Bulldogs.

Akins and Donelson are both rated as three-star prospects by the recruiting website 247sports.com. They were once teammates when Donelson played at El Diamante during his sophomore season. The latter transferred to CVC before the start of his junior campaign last summer.

Donelson is one of the Central Section's premier football players this year, regardless of position.

In seven games in 2023, the Cavaliers star has rushed for 1,385 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns, including 22 through the ground. He is averaging nearly 17 yards per carry and had two games where he ran for more than 300 yards.

CVC (6-1, 2-0) is the defending Tri-County Conference-Kings Canyon champion. The Cavaliers host Kingsburg (6-1, 2-0) on Friday night at Cavalier Stadium in a league game that will determine the conference champ.

The win that 'revitalized' the Exeter Monarchs

Exeter's rise to an undefeated 7-0 start this season can be traced back to the 2021 campaign.

The Monarchs upset CVC 20-14 that year to give the Monarchs a signature program-building win. The Cavaliers went on to capture the Central Section Division III championship that same season en route to an appearance in a state title game.

Since that victory over CVC, Exeter is 14-5 overall. The Monarchs even captured the team's first outright league championship in 50 years last season when they claimed a Tri-County Conference-Sequoia crown.

"It revitalized us," Exeter seventh-year head coach Keirsten Lamb said last week of that CVC win. "It definitely revitalized us. It was a huge win for us. The biggest one in my tenure as coach here. It was a great night, a great night for our kids."

It's been a memorable season for Lamb's team in 2023.

Exeter defeated Washington Union 37-15 on Oct. 6 to remain undefeated at 7-0. In that victory, the Ruiz brothers, Ruben and Joseph, combined for five interceptions. Ruben had three and Joseph had two.

Joseph Ruiz, a sophomore, now has six interceptions on the season.

Led by the Ruiz brothers on defense, the Monarchs are allowing just 13.8 points per game this year.

Offensively, Exeter is anchored by quarterback Jacob Molina, running backs Niqo Calderon and Adrian Melgar and receiver Aidan Robertson. That quartet has helped the team average nearly 34 points per contest.

The Monarchs (7-0, 1-0) continue league play on Friday when the host Immanuel (4-3, 2-0) at Monarch Stadium.

"We play as a team," Melgar said. "Us, we are together as one. That makes us a very powerful force that way."

Performances of the week

Every week, the Times-Delta/Advance-Register will recognize the top football performances of the week (Coaches, email your top impact players to vyang2@gannett.com).

Here are this week's top performers:

Anthony Aguayo, Dinuba: Aguayo had six tackles and a sack as the Emperors downed Tulare Western.

Juan Arroyo, Lindsay: Arroyo contributed two catches for 74 yards and a touchdown as the Cardinals shut out Farmersville.

Bryson Bias, Strathmore: Bias fired two touchdowns to direct the Spartans to a win over Woodlake.

Israel Briggs, Mt. Whitney: Briggs caught a 22-yard touchdown in a win against Golden West.

Jimmie Burk, Redwood: Burk ran for a career-high 159 yards and scored a rushing touchdown as the Rangers ran past Porterville.

A.J. Camarillo, Orosi: Camarillo rushed for four touchdowns and 230 yards to dominate Granite Hills. He also hauled in a three-yard touchdown strike.

Joseph Ceballos, Lindsay: Ceballos had 53 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Julian Ceballos, Strathmore: Ceballos made four tackles and a pair of sacks.

Rowen Collins, Golden West: Collins scored on a nine-yard touchdown catch.

Isaiah Colunga, Strathmore: Colunga caught a touchdown and finished with 28 yards receiving.

Jose Cortes, Lindsay: Cortes broke free for 107 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Bryce Crook, CVC: Crook tallied four receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown as the Cavaliers defeated Selma.

Jason De La Cruz, Orosi: De La Cruz scored two rushing touchdowns.

Chase Dempsey, Redwood: Dempsey had two tackles and a sack.

Bryson Donelson, CVC: Donelson rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on just four carries.

Griffith Dunn, CVC: Dunn racked up six tackles.

Isaac Elias, Golden West: Elias brought in seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Garcia, Golden West: Garcia led the Trailblazers with a team-best 10 tackles.

Xavier Garcia, Tulare Western: Garcia threw two touchdowns.

Jared Griffith, CVC: Griffith had 19 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.

Uriah Guerrero, Lindsay: Guerrero had both a passing and rushing touchdown.

Matthew Guido, Dinuba: Guido scored on a 28-yard scamper.

Joaquin Guzman, Tulare Western: Guzman registered 10 tackles and an interception.

Josh Harris, Tulare Western: Harris racked up a team-high 18 tackles.

Alec Harrold, Redwood: Harrold made eight tackles as the Rangers pitched a shutout.

Adrian Huerta, Mt. Whitney: Huerta recorded an interception.

Paul Huerta, Dinuba: The linebacker made a team-high 10 tackles.

Grant Isaacs, CVC: Isaacs had an interception.

Anthony Jackson, Mission Oak: Jackson caught a nine-yard touchdown.

Kenny Jackson, Mission Oak: Jackson finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Mikey Johnson, Tulare Western: Johnson scored on a 10-yard reception.

Brent Kroeze, CVC: Kroeze threw three touchdowns and 250 yards. He also scored on a 13-yard run.

Fernando Martinez, Lindsay: Martinez had two interceptions and a pair of tackles.

Freddie Martinez, Mission Oak: Martinez led the Hawks with seven tackles and a pass deflection.

Isaak Mendoza, Redwood: Mendoza had a rushing touchdown.

Noah Murillo, Mt. Wthiney: Murillo returned an interception for a touchdown and made a team-high six tackles.

Dom Nunez, Dinuba: Nunez had a 21-yard touchdown interception return.

Alex Perch, Redwood: Perch rushed for a touchdown.

Gunnar Piepgrass, CVC: Piepgrass tallied three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Jon Porter, Tulare Western: Porter had a two-yard rushing touchdown.

Julian Ramirez, Dinuba: Ramirez had a rushing touchdown and made eight tackles and two-and-a-half sacks on defense.

Mario Rodriguez, Mt. Whitney: Rodriguez had a sack.

Cash Rico, Redwood: Rico posted three tackles and recovered a fumble.

Caden Ritchie, CVC: Ritchie had three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Gerardo Ruiz, Strathmore: Ruiz rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also added a team-high 13 tackles.

Joseph Ruiz, Exeter: Ruiz intercepted two passes against Washington Union to help the Monarchs stay undefeated.

Ruben Ruiz, Exeter: Ruiz had three interceptions.

Kaden Saltzman, CVC: Saltzman intercepted a pass.

Michael Sanchez, Mt. Whitney: Sanchez hauled in an interception.

Ezra Schuyler, CVC: Schuyler had six tackles.

Kysen Sing, Mt. Whitney: Sing scored three rushing touchdowns and ran for more than 100 yards.

Aubrey Taylor, Tulare Western: Taylor exploded for six catches and 179 yards and also scored on a 50-yard touchdown.

Diego Tuttle, Dinuba: Tuttle erupted for 159 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Ronald Walsh, Redwood: Walsh tied for the team lead with eight tackles and an interception.

Raymon Velazquez, Golden West: Velazquez threw for 127 yards and a touchdown and also found the end zone on a two-yard run.

Tulare County Cream of the Crop Power Rankings

1. Central Valley Christian (6-1): Senior running back Bryson Donelson has verbally committed to play college football at Fresno State.

Up next: Kingsburg (6-1)

2. Redwood (4-3): The Rangers posted their first shutout of the season in a 21-0 win at Porterville.

Up next: Monache (1-6)

3. Tulare Union (4-3): The Tribe has lost back-to-back West Yosemite League games.

Up next: at Mission Oak (4-3)

4. Mission Oak (4-3): The Hawks' Week 2 win over Taft is now showing as a forfeit loss on MaxPreps.com.

Up next: Tulare Union (4-3)

5. Exeter (7-0): The Monarchs have outscored their opponents a combined 237-97 this season.

Up next: Immanuel (4-3)

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: CVC's Bryson Donelson commits to Fresno State, top performers