CVC Football Preview: Cavaliers enter season with chip on shoulder after title game loss

Finishing.

That's one of the goals for the Central Valley Christian football team this season.

The Cavaliers fell short of winning a section championship, losing 62-46 to Lemoore in the 2022 Central Section Division II title game, but that hasn't overshadowed their success under 15th-year head coach Mason Hughes.

CVC is coming off a 12-win season and was the only Tulare County team to post double-digit victories last season.

The Cavaliers graduated the bulk of their star players this summer, including current Oregon Duck Jaeden Moore, but do return 18 players — eight of them starters — from a program that has won 23 combined games since 2021.

CVC is also the defending Tri-County Conference Kings Canyon champions.

"This year, just having that chip on our shoulder, knowing we couldn't finish that perfect season the way we wanted to, it means a lot to us," Cavaliers senior offensive lineman Caleb Noekse said. "We're ready to prove that we can do it without the players we had last year. I'm excited to get to compete with my brothers one last time."

Central Valley Christian's Gunnar Piepgrass celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Hanford in a Central Section Division II high school semifinal football playoff Friday, November 18, 2022.

That championship game loss has provided fuel for the team all off-season.

Several members of the football team joined the track and field squad to work on their agility and speed this past spring, including a few players like Noeske, senior running back Bryson Donelson, senior linebacker Trent Greidanus, junior receiver Gunnar Piepgrass and junior safety Micah Paden.

"After track practices, we were just in the weight room for two hours, lifting, just getting ready for the season," Noeske said. "We're just preparing for the battle ahead."

Donelson is arguably CVC's best player this season.

The Cavaliers' senior running back is coming off a 1,466-yard and 23-touchdown season despite playing in only eight games last year. He sat out CVC's first five games in 2022 due to CIF transfer rules and didn't make his Cavaliers debut until halfway through the regular season.

During his junior year, Donelson averaged 10.1 yards per carry and established himself as one of the Central Section's premier players, regardless of position. He was also a 2022 All-Tri-Country Conference first-team pick.

His peers recently selected Donelson as a team captain.

"He's fun to watch, just the things that he can do," Noeske said. "The way he moves, it's just special, special."

Hughes agreed.

"He's outstanding," Hughes said. "He's been an outstanding leader. He's been great. He's only been here for two years, but to be a captain, that means a lot. The kids respect him. He does a good job in that area. Obviously, he's a great player. I can't wait to see him week one. Last year, I don't think he really got in shape, to be honest. It's hard to get in shape when everyone's got five games on you, but we're super excited, along with a bunch of other kids."

Central Valley Christian's Bryson Donelson, left, grabs a pass under pressure from Hanford's Jayden Sudds in a Central Section Division II high school semifinal football playoff Friday, November 18, 2022.

Donelson said he probably didn't get into game shape last season until the Hanford game on Nov. 18 — the week before Thanksgiving. The Cavaliers won that semifinal playoff showdown 50-41 as Donelson erupted for 301 yards from scrimmage (254 yards rushing) and three total touchdowns.

"It wasn't until deep in the playoffs," Donelson said. "Hopefully, this year, it'll be by games two or three. I have the whole season."

College scouts have taken notice of the 6-foot, 205-pound Donelson. He has six reported scholarship offers from Boston College, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, San Jose State, and Washington State. Boise State and Indiana have also shown interest.

Donelson plans to make a verbal commitment sometime in late September, he said, but right now, he's just focused on football, school and preparing for his senior season.

"We've been lifting harder than we've ever lifted before," Donelson said. "During the summer, that was probably one of my hardest offseasons ever. We've just been grinding."

Noeske, a four-year varsity player, will lead the offensive line along with senior guard Tyler Hughes — the coach's son.

"Caleb's understanding of football is at such a high level," Hughes said. "His work ethic is off the charts."

CVC's Brent Kroeze throws downfield against Kingsburg during their high school football game in Kingsburg, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Senior Brent Kroeze will start at quarterback for CVC. He saw some snaps as a backup last year but had one of the best seasons for a CVC junior varsity quarterback in 2021, accounting for 35 touchdowns.

"Brent has waited his time," Hughes said. "He was a great support person last year. When he had a chance, he did well. ... Brent's shown he can do it. He was a stud on the JV team who went 9-1. The dude can play. We're expecting him to lead our team."

Donelson is also expected to play on defense in the secondary and will add depth to a unit that is spearheaded by Greidanus and defensive back Bryce Crook.

CVC hosts Ripon Christian on Aug. 18 to kick off the 2023 season at Cavalier Stadium.

"We want to do better than last year," Donelson said. "We had a great season last year, but we really didn't finish the way we wanted to finish. We want to get back to Valley and come out on top this year."

Central Valley Christian's Bryson Donelson celebrates a touchdown against Sanger in a Central Section Division II high school quarterfinal football playoff Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Central Valley Christian Cavaliers

Head coach: Mason Hughes, 15th season

Coaching staff: Nick Richardson (offensive coordinator), Kyle Glen (receivers), Todd Noeske (running backs), Dane Nelson (offensive line), Mark Gambini (linebackers), Kyle McDonald (defensive line), Ty Davis (defensive backs), Chris Rajskup (linebackers)

Roster size: 38

Base offense/defense: Spread/3-4

2022 record: 12 -1 (lost to Lemoore in the Central Section Division II championship game)

Impact players: RB Bryson Donelson, OL Caleb Noeske, QB Brent Kroeze, LB Trent Greidanus, OL Tyler Hughes, WR Gunnar Piepgrass, DB Bryce Crook

Projected starting lineup

Offense

QB: Brent Kroeze

RB: Bryson Donelson

WR: Gunnar Piepgrass

WR: Bryce Crook

WR: Caden Ritchie

TE: Kelan Turner

LT: Karter Oliver

LG: Caleb Noeske

C: Wyatt Rose

RG: Tyler Hughes

RT: Jacobus DeGroot

Defense

DE: Case Anker

NG: Grant Shannon

DE: Kelan Turner

LB: Trent Greidanus

LB: Griffin Dunn

LB: Colton Bowling

LB: Aston Brinkman

CB: Drew DeGroff

CB: Bryce Crook

S: Micah Paden

S: Caden Ritchie

Schedule

Aug. 18: Ripon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 25: Edison, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1: Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: Clovis North, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Mission Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Kerman, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6: Selma, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13: Kingsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Washington Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: at Immanuel, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: 2023 CVC Football Preview