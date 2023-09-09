CVC falls to Clovis North in a battle of unbeatens

It took just 52 seconds for the Central Valley Christian High School football team to score the game’s first touchdown, but that instant success could not be sustained for all four quarters.

Clovis North rattled off 27 unanswered points en route to a 48-14 non-league win at Cavalier Stadium.

Broncos running back Jackson Cinfel rushed for a game-high 229 yards and scored three touchdowns, finding the end zone on a pair of one- and nine-yard runs.

As a team, Clovis North (4-0) rushed for 434 yards and seven touchdowns. McKay Madsen ran for 114 yards and found the end zone on a 67-yard dash early in the third quarter.

The Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry and had 14 runs that gained 10 yards or more. Cinfel had two rushing attempts that gained 31 and 42 yards, respectively. They threw the ball only five times, three of them completions, for 35 yards.

Central Valley Christian's Bryce Crook takes a pass under pressure from Clovis North's Cannon Parks in a non-league high school football game Friday, September 8, 2023.

The Broncos limited CVC star running back Bryson Donelson to 96 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries. Donelson, who is rated as a three-star college recruit with more than half a dozen offers, entered the game averaging 233 yards rushing with 13 total touchdowns.

How good was Clovis North on Friday night?

"Very good," CVC head coach Mason Hughes said. "I think they're top 20 in the state, top three in the Valley. We scrimmaged Clovis East, and they were very good. That will be a fun game to watch. I don't think anybody can match that physicality. I've watched football in this Valley for a long time. They were about as physical as a football team as I've ever seen. ... They're just super physical. I'm rooting for them. I enjoy playing them. I hope they win it all."

Where does this Broncos team rank among the squads Hughes has coached against?

"This is the best team that's ever been on this field for sure," said Hughes, who is in his 15th season with the Cavaliers.

Clovis North's Jackson Cinfel runs against Central Valley Christian in a non-league high school football game Friday, September 8, 2023.

In the third quarter, Donelson broke free for a 42-yard touchdown as the Cavaliers became the first team this season to score double-digit points against Clovis North.

Through four games, the Broncos have allowed only 28 points all season.

Clovis North forced six CVC punts and registered two sacks.

The Cavaliers did not have one possession cross into the red zone.

CVC quarterback Brent Kroeze completed 14 of 21 attempts for 155 yards and a touchdown. On the game's third play from scrimmage, he connected with receiver Bryce Crook for a 55-yard strike and a 7-0 lead.

"We felt like had a good plan," Hughes said. "We were concerned with how we were going to stop them, and that came true, right? We didn't play well offensively enough to beat those guys but I think we're still a darn good football team. Now we know what the highest level of the Valley is and that's what we have to shoot for. A long time ago, we were playing Division V football and we were learning what Division IV was like, and then we learned what Division III was like. Last year, we learned what Division II was like and so this is what Division I is."

Central Valley Christian's Bryson Donelson runs through Clovis North defender in a non-league high school football game Friday, September 8, 2023.

CVC will now travel to play undefeated Mission Oak (4-0) on Sept. 15 at Bob Mathias Stadium. That contest will mark the first time in school history that the Cavaliers are playing a football game in Tulare.

The Cavaliers won last year's meeting 42-7.

"It's gonna be sweet," Hughes said. "It's going to be awesome, dude. We get to go compete with another good team."

Clovis North 48, CVC 14

CN 7 14 13 14 - 48

CVC 7 0 7 0 - 14

First quarter

CVC – Bryce Crook 55 pass from Brent Kroeze (Teague Brandenburg kick), 11:10

CN – McKay Madsen 15 run (Ryan Kobzeff kick), 6:49

Second quarter

CN – Jackson Cinfel 1 run (Kobzeff kick), 8:59

CN – Cinfel 9 run (Kobzeff kick), 5:42

Third quarter

CN – Cinfel 67 run (run failed), 11:21

CVC – Bryson Donelson 42 run (Brandenburg kick), 7:03

CN – Cinfel 1 run (Kobzeff kick), 4:05

Fourth quarter

CN – Madsen 7 run (Kobzeff kick), 9:39

CN – David Nichols 27 run (Kobzeff kick), :45

Individual statistics

RUSHING – CN: Mario Cosma 1-5, Jackson Cinfel 22-229, McKay Madsen 6-114, Andrew Chavez 4-41, Vincent Cordoba 1-5, David Nichols 3-33, Jonah Eller 3-7. CVC: Bryson Donelson 16-97, Brent Kroeze 4-(minus) 30, Micah Paden 2-6, Bryce Crook 1-(minus) 7.

PASSING – CN: Cosma 3-5-0 35. CVC: Kroeze 14-21-0 155.

RECEIVING – CN: Cordoba 1-16, Kyle Kobashi 1-4, Jacob Couch 1-15. CVC: Donelson 4-15, Brook 1-55, Gunnar Piepgrass 6-62, Ryan Lewis 1-13, Caden Ritchie 1-5, Paden 1-5.

Records – Clovis North 4-0, Central Valley Christian 3-1.

Mission Oak's Kenny Jackson runs in for a touchdown against Mount Whitey during their football game at Bob Mathias Stadium in Tulare, Calif., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Mission Oak rallies late to win fourth straight game

Isaiah Rivera scored the game-winning touchdown on a two-yard run to help Mission Oak seal a 25-22 win on Friday night at Bob Mathias Stadium.

The Hawks bolted to a 13-0 lead behind a 45-yard touchdown run by Kenny Jackson and a 60-yard scoring scamper by Achilles Sierra.

But Mt. Whitney (1-3) fought back.

Down 19-7 in the third quarter, quarterback Micah Rodriguez hit paydirt on a five-yard jaunt and also threw a 17-yard touchdown to Kysen Sing to hand the Pioneers a 22-19 edge in the second half.

In the third quarter, Mission Oak quarterback Daniel Gonzalez passed for a touchdown. His 42-yard connection with Jackson gave the Hawks a 19-7 advantage.

Sing also found the end zone on a 27-yard run.

Redwood wins back-to-back games

Redwood defeated Tulare Western 17-6 to win back-to-back games on Friday night at Mineral King Bowl.

The Rangers (2-2) led 10-0 at halftime. Enrique Segura recovered a blocked punt in the end zone in the first half and Redwood converted a 35-yard field goal.

Redwood concludes non-league play on Sept. 15 when the Rangers host Hanford (3-1) at home.

Tulare Union QB Jordan Crisp fires six touchdowns in win over Garza

If northern Central Section high school football teams didn’t know about Tulare Union quarterback Jordan Crisp, they do now.

Crisp fired six touchdown passes, including five in the first half alone, to lead the Tribe to a 62-48 win over Justin Garza on Thursday night at Koligian Stadium in Fresno.

Crisp, a sophomore who entered the game as the unofficial Central Section passing yards leader, extended his streak of at least one passing touchdown in a game to eight. The Tribe starting quarterback has now thrown 18 touchdowns this season.

Garza (2-2) led 21-14 after the first quarter before Crisp and the offense caught fire.

In the second period, Crisp tossed three touchdowns, including a 25-yard strike to Franklin Lockard.

Tulare Union (3-1) went into halftime with a 35-28 advantage.

Tribe senior running back Tieler Peterson scored four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) and finished with 172 yards rushing.

Crisp tossed for 332 yards on 23 of 36 passing.

The Tribe bounced back from their first loss, a 42-35 defeat to Redwood, by dropping a season-high 62 points.

Head coach Darren Bennett’s squad is now averaging 50 points per game.

The Tribe have a bye in Week 5 and will return to the gridiron on Sept. 18 when they host Kingsburg at Bob Mathias Stadium.

