Cutts complete game, big third inning keep ISU alive in Lexington

Indiana State’s baseball team got the best-case scenario in its NCAA Lexington Regional elimination game against Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

Big inning? Check. A seven-spot in the third inning did nicely for the Sycamores.

Long outing on the mound for starting pitcher Brennyn Cutts? Check. Cutts went the distance.

As elimination games go, ISU’s 13-2 victory over the Fighting Illini at Kentucky Proud Park was about stress-free as they get.

“Obviously when you get to this point of the tournament you need to get good starts on the mound. That is imperative,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.

“I thought Brennyn was absolutely dominant today. I thought he commanded the zone both sides, threw three pitches where we wanted, when we wanted, and I thought he was the difference,” Hannahs added.

Cutts threw 117 pitches, including 78 for strikes. Illinois put some runners on, but Cutts made sure they never hurt the Sycamores.

Three double play grounders he was able to conjure from the Illini didn’t hurt. Neither did some solid infield defense.

“You don't have to be perfect all the time. You can just kind of work the corners but you can just kind of let it play a little bit more and then let them pound on the ground because I know our defense is one of the best defenses in the country,” Cutts said.

Cutts struggled as the season wound down, but Hannahs noted that the Greenup, Ill. native made an adjustment that helped him.

“He made an adjustment about two weeks ago, he was getting his hands really tight to his body and was pulling off everything, and he got his hands up off,” Hannahs explained.

“It was a simple mechanical thing that he and Coach [Justin] Hancock went to work on the pen, in the pen, and I think that really, really helped him,” Hannahs said.

Illinois (35-21) was out of pitching with starting pitcher Cooper Omans out. The Illini started Sam Reed, who entered the game with a 9.00 ERA and who hadn’t pitched since May 5.

He shut down ISU by retiring six straight Sycamores in the first two innings, but the prosperity didn’t last.

Reed got into trouble in the third after a walk issued to Adam Pottinger and a single by Riley Iffrig. Josue Urdaneta then tried to bunt both runners up a base. He popped the bunt up, but it was out of the reach of Reed, third baseman Coltin Quagliano and catcher Camden Janik. Urdaneta reached safely and the Illini were in big trouble.

A RBI single by Randal Diaz and then a two-run double by Parker Stinson staked ISU to a 3-0 lead without a batter having been retired. Dom Listi and Magill would each pick up a RBI and then Pottinger, on his second plate appearance of the inning, hit a two-run single. ISU led 7-0 and wouldn’t look back.

Cutts saw to that. Illinois only scored a single run in the seventh and the ninth.

ISU (44-14) tacked on insurance via a Luis Hernandez home run in the sixth and a Mike Sears grand slam in the eighth.