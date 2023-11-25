Cuttler Adams scores 4 TDs, Robbinsville football runs to NCHSAA 1A West Region final

ROBBINSVILLE – The biggest key to Robbinsville football is senior running back Cuttler Adams.

The second biggest key goes hand-in-hand with Adams – clock management. If Robbinsville runs the ball successfully, the seconds tick off, and the opposing team doesn’t get many chances to score.

No. 1 Robbinsville ran the ball successfully Friday, killing the clock and sending No. 4 North Rowan home in a 44-14 victory.

“We watch film a lot, and that was something they struggled with was stopping the run,” Adams said. “We knew just a few yards at a time, keeping that ball away from their quarterback and skill players. … we kept the ball and kept scoring.”

Robbinsville (13-1) plays No. 2 Mount Airy (14-0) in the 1A West Region final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Big Oaks Stadium.

Adams rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries, breaking 2,000 rushing yards on the season.

“One thing this year - I’ve had to watch a lot of film on myself – is being more patient,” Adams said. “I see a little gap and what to hit it, but patience is waiting for the hole to open up.”

The Black Knights had a harder time chewing clock in the second half – mostly because Adams kept scoring.

Robbinsville’s first possession after the break followed North Rowan’s first score. It took just two seconds off the clock after Adams took the first play 49 yards for a touchdown. Its next drive, which came after a North Rowan three-and-out, featured an 85-yard score from Adams on the first play.

“He’s really a good player,” Robbinsville coach Dee Walsh said. “If somebody’s not familiar – our conference, they know our offense and know they’re preparing for it. If somebody hasn’t seen him, they don’t know what’s coming.”

Robbinsville’s defense was solid. The Black Knights allowed 95 total yards, including minus-44 rushing yards, and senior safety Donovan Carpenter grabbed two interceptions.

“Our gameplan all season long has been our defense,” Carpenter said. “If we’re going to win good ballgames, we’re going to play really good defense. That’s what we set the whole season on was defense.”

This is the fourth season since its state championship in 2019 in which Robbinsville will reach the 1A West Region final. Adams, a freshman in 2020, hasn’t reached a state final yet. Next week is a chance to do that.

Evan Gerike is the high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email him at egerike@citizentimes.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanGerike. Please support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: NCHSAA football playoffs; Robbinsville beats North Rowan