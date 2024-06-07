Is cutting Souttar 'Clarke's first mistake' or 'the correct decision'?

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Rangers defender John Souttar being the one outfield player dropped from Scotland's Euros squad.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Nazz: John Souttar isn't fully fit just now, but he managed 41 games for Rangers this season. Grant Hanley played 10. Liam Cooper played 19. Steve Clarke should've taken him as when fit he is good enough to be a starter for Scotland, no question.

Iain: Not totally surprised that Souttar doesn't make the cut for Scotland squad. He is not reliable enough fitness wise and misses too many games so can understand why Clarke has omitted him. Why he has so many injuries is perplexing, this must be a worry ongoing for Philippe Clement.

Brian: Souttar is a player Clarke may just have needed at the back. This decision is maybe the first mistake he will make in this campaign. He needs a good, strong defence and Souttar fills that area. Time will tell if it’s the right decision to leave him out.

Scott: Correct decision by Clarke as Souttar is very injury prone and not consistent enough at this level.

Tom: Glad that John Souttar will not travel, he needs to concentrate on getting fit for next season.

Gordon: Souttar has had injuries a few times this season past. I think a break and a good pre-season will be more beneficial for Rangers and John for next season.