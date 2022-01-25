Rob Ninkovich had such a long and successful career with the Patriots that many football fans may have forgotten that he was a Saint. Twice.

But Sean Payton hasn’t forgotten. Payton said as he announced he was leaving the Saints that cutting Ninkovich twice was among his biggest regrets.

In fact, when talking about his regrets, the first thing Payton said was, “The Ninkovich debacle.”

The Saints selected Ninkovich out of Purdue in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft. He played the first three games of his rookie year, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game (which was one of the most famous games in Saints history, a victory over the Falcons in the team’s first game back in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina). He suffered another knee injury in training camp the next year and was released.

After playing two seasons for the Dolphins, Ninkovich was signed by the Saints again — but released again, without ever playing in a game. After that the Patriots signed him, and he played eight seasons in New England, winning two Super Bowl rings before announcing his retirement.

Ninkovich proved in New England that he belonged in the NFL. And Payton views Ninkovich as the one who got away.

Cutting Rob Ninkovich is one of Sean Payton’s top regrets from his time with the Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk