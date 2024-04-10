Cutter Woods picks Wake Forest; Westside High School star QB makes his college choice

ANDERSON – Cutter Woods is headed to Wake Forest.

Woods, junior quarterback of Class AAAA high school state champion Westside, announced his decision Wednesday afternoon in front of packed crowd at the Rams' indoor practice facility.

He had 17 scholarship offers, including eight from teams in Power Five conferences. Woods is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound three-star recruit and top 12 overall prospect in South Carolina for the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.

Woods took visits two weeks ago to Wake Forest and Virginia, which he said was his other finalist.

“It’s been a long process, but I’ve had this feeling for a while,” Woods said. “I felt really wanted at Wake Forest and I enjoyed the coaches. They’ve been recruiting me for over a year now. They were recruiting me very hard. That was a big plus.

Westside won its first state championship since 1969 and was in the final game for the first time since 1987. Woods led a fourth-quarter comeback in the title game with a touchdown pass in the final seconds to beat South Florence. He led the state with 3,915 passing yards and 42 touchdowns. He also ran for 345 yards, 6.8 per carry, and five more scores. He was all-state and chosen as player of the year on the All-Anderson and Pickens team.

“It’s good that he gets this out of the way,” Westside coach Brian Lane said. “So, now he’s not even thinking about it through the summer and the fall. It’s all taken care of. Now he can concentrate on getting us back and trying to win another state championship.”

Woods said he plans to sign in December and be an early enrollee so he can take part in Wake Forest’s spring practice for the 2025 season.

“They’re getting an unbelievable leader and a competitor,” Lane said. “They’re getting a smart football player who has a lot of ability. He’s a good athlete, too. The thing that surprises people is that Cutter can run a little bit.”

Other schools that offered scholarships to Woods were Appalachian State, Auburn, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, Indiana, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Wake Forest football recruiting: Cutter Woods, a 2025 QB, commits