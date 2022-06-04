Cutter Gauthier: What it was like to meet Detroit Red Wings' Steve Yzerman at NHL combine

TheStreet.com

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos, led by Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International on the Las Vegas Strip fought through restrictions, canceled conventions, and other woes to build their business back to where it was before the pandemic. In the past few months, Sin City saw a return-to-normal March Madness and a triumphant National Football League (NFL) Draft that took over the Strip drawing huge crowds.