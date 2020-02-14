After cuts, Redskins enter NFL's top 10 in cap space ahead of free agency

When Valentine's Day started, the Redskins looked to be in good salary cap position with nearly $40 million in spending space. By the time Valentine's Day ends, the Redskins will be in great salary cap position.

The team released four players on Friday: Josh Norman, Paul Richardson, Chris Odom and Kenny Ladler. All told, that creates another $16 million in cap space, meaning Washington should have at least $55 million to spend when free agency opens next month.

Norman accounts for the bulk of the new savings with a personal cap relief of $12.5 million. Richardson creates another $2.5 million in space while Ladler and Odom combine for more than $1 million.

The moves vault the Redskins from the middle of the league in available cap room into the Top 10 of the NFL, about equal to the Texans with $55 million in space and just behind the Giants at $62 million.

Keep in mind there are likely more cost-saving moves coming in Washington.

Releasing veteran tight end Jordan Reed could create another $8.5 million in cap space, and should that happen, the Redskins would leap frog the Giants and the Broncos in cap space and be sitting with the sixth-most cap room in the NFL with $63 million.

Veterans Ryan Kerrigan and Trent Williams combine for a cap figure of about $25 million. Williams didn't play in 2019 and Kerrigan missed time to injury for the first time in his career. It's doubtful that both or maybe even either player gets released, but if a trade or restructured contract happens with either guy, there could be even more cap savings for the organization.

Expect the Redskins to be active in free agency with cornerback and tight end a significant need. After the Valentine's Day moves, the Redskins have room to grow.

Salary cap information courtesy of OvertheCap.com.

