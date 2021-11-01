Cutoff races for NASCAR Championship 4 lineups

Martinsville Speedway, the 0.526-mile oval track in Virginia, was the venue hosting the final Playoffs “cutoff” races for all three of NASCAR’s top series. After these events, the drivers in each of the three series who advanced from their respective series Round of 8 as the top four in the Playoffs standings will compete next weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the Championships. Since all drivers will be competing for the race wins, regardless of where the four finish in their series Championship 4 event results, the highest finisher wins the title. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are included below as well as brief details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Oct 31, Xfinity 500 - Martinsville Speedway - 500 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Sunday’s event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #11 Denny Hamlin, #19 Martin Truex Jr., #22 Joey Logano, #2 Brad Keselowski, #18 Kyle Busch, #12 Ryan Blaney, #4 Kevin Harvick and #1 Kurt Busch formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-car field, 41 cars entered: #66 Timmy Hill.

- Alex Bowman (#48 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 6th victory in 224 NCS races. This is his 4th victory and 16th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his first victory and 4th top-10 finish in 12 races at Martinsville. Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 20th top-10 finish in 33 Martinsville races and his 21st top-10 finish in 2021. Brad Keselowski (3rd) posted his 17th top-10 finish in 24 races at Martinsville. Anthony Alfredo (20th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). Polesitter Kyle Larson led 77 laps and finished in 14th place.

- NCS Playoffs - Championship 4:

1. Kyle Larson

2. Chase Elliott

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Denny Hamlin

- Season Finale: Sun, Nov 7, NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Phoenix Raceway - 312 laps.

- 2021 NCS Regular Season Champion: Kyle Larson

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Oct 30, Dead On Tools 250 - Martinsville Speedway - 250 laps.

- No practice or qualifying sessions. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Saturday night's event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Austin Cindric (#22 Ford Mustang) P1 on the starting grid. Ty Gibbs (#54 Toyota Supra) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #16 AJ Allmendinger, #11 Justin Haley, #7 Justin Allgaier, #1 Michael Annett, #18 Daniel Hemric, #19 Brandon Jones, #9 Noah Gragson and #20 Harrison Burton formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. 41 cars entered for the 40-car field; #13 Timmy Hill did not make the race.

- Noah Gragson (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 5th victory in 101 NXS races. This is his 3rd victory and 20th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his first victory and 3rd top-10 finish in three races at Martinsville. Polesitter Austin Cindric (2nd) led 64 laps and posted his 3rd top-10 finish in three Martinsville races. It is his 25th top-10 finish in 2021. Daniel Hemric (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two races at Martinsville. Sam Mayer (4th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NXS Playoffs - Championship 4:

1. Noah Gragson

2. Austin Cindric

3. Daniel Hemric

4. AJ Allmendinger

- Season Finale: Sat, Nov 6, Xfinity Series Championship - Phoenix Raceway - 200 laps.

- 2021 NXS Regular Season Champion: AJ Allmendinger

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Sat, Oct 30, United Rentals 200 - Martinsville Speedway - 200 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Saturday’s event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) P1 on the starting grid. Todd Gilliland (#38 Ford F-150) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #99 Ben Rhodes, #2 Sheldon Creed, #88 Matt Crafton, #18 Chandler Smith, #52 Stewart Friesen, #42 Carson Hocevar, #21 Zane Smith and #16 Austin Hill formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-truck field: No one, only 40 trucks entered.

- Zane Smith (#21 Chevrolet Silverado) scored his 3rd victory in 45 NTS races. This is his first victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2021 and his first victory and 2nd top-10 finish in two races at Martinsville. Austin Hill (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in 11 Martinsville races and his 14th top-10 finish in 2021. Tanner Gray (3rd) posted his first top-10 finish in three Martinsville races. Chandler Smith (4th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Crafton and Zane Smith have advanced to the 2021 NTS Championship 4 Round.

- NTS Playoffs - Championship 4:

1. Zane Smith

2. Ben Rhodes

3. Matt Crafton

4. John Hunter Nemechek

- Season Finale: Fri, Nov 5, Lucas Oil 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.

- 2021 NTS Regular Season Champion: John Hunter Nemechek

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

2021 ARCA Menards Champion: Ty Gibbs

2021 Bounty Rookie of the Year: Ty Gibbs

2022 Season Opener: Sat, Feb 19 at the Daytona Int'l Speedway

ARCA Menards East:

2021 ARCA Menards East Champion: Sammy Smith

2021 Bounty Rookie of the Year: Sammy Smith

Next: 2022 Season Opener

ARCA Menards West:

Sat, Oct 9, NAPA Auto Parts 150 - All American Speedway - 150 laps.

Winner: P.J. Pedroncelli - P1: Dean Thompson - Points Leader: Jesse Love

Season Finale: Sat, Nov 6, Arizona Lottery 100 - Phoenix Raceway - 100 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour:

2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion: Justin Bonsignore

Next: 2022 Season Opener

Pinty's Series:

2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series Champion: LP Dumoulin

Next: 2022 Season Opener

Peak Mexico Series:

Sun, Oct 24, Super Ovalo Potosino in San Luis Potosi.

Winner: Ruben Rovelo - Points Leader: Salvador De Alba Jr.

Next: Sun, Nov 14, at the Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan in Jalisco, Mexico.

Track Details

All American Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Roseville, California

Martinsville Speedway - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Super Oval Potosino - 0.5-mile oval - San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan - 0.84-mile tri-oval - Jalisco, Mexico