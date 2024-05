May 13—StoneSoccer A

Stone Memorial's Liam Fuentes heads a ball out of trouble during the Panthers' overtime loss to Livingston Academy in the district tournament semifinals last week in Smithville. The Panthers lost 3-2 in overtime.

StoneSoccer B

Johnathan Warlick fires a shot on goal past a Livingston Academy defender during district tournament action in Smithville. Warlick and his Stone teammates lost in overtime.