Cuthbertson eliminates South Meck, reaches second round of NCHSAA boys lacrosse tournament

Braden Smith charged from behind the goal and did it himself.

The lead for the Cuthbertson boys’ lacrosse team was as tight as it had been. South Mecklenburg’s offense continued to give itself chances, and the host Cavaliers just couldn’t pull away.

Smith, a standout who recently set the Union County record with 11 goals in one game, caught a quick pass with Sabres surrounding him. All in one motion, Smith strided forward and rocketed a goal as he whizzed by the cage.

It was the first of four tallies, in addition to five assists, for the senior attackman headed to Maryland-Baltimore County. And it was efforts like Smith’s that lifted the Cavaliers into the second round of the N.C. 4A state championship with a 14-9 victory on Wednesday evening.

“My defender got a little hung up, had the backside open, and that was the best shot I thought I could possibly make,” Smith said. “It means a lot. We came up short the past couple of years, and that’s really hurt.

“It’s great to come out here and get a win. Not just for us, but our families and stuff like that.”

Cuthbertson claims a victory on the field against South Meck one goal at a time at the NCHSAA First Round Lacrosse playoffs at Cuthbertson Highschool

Cuthbertson (10-7) will face No. 2 seed Lake Norman, which hasn’t lost to a local public school all season, on Saturday in their second-round matchup. The Wildcats are coming off a state semifinals appearance and enter the postseason having won nine of their last 10.

The Cavaliers will match up against Brandon DeBerardinis, a Harvard-bound junior midfielder, and standout junior goalie John Torpy, who’s kept opponents to fewer than five goals nine times this spring.

Three who made a difference

Braden Smith, Cuthbertson: The UMBC signee led the way with four goals and five assists.

Owen Plym, South Meck: The senior who has amassed more than 200 career points scored four goals for the Sabres.

Gavin Kovaks, Cuthbertson: The speedy junior attackman opened the scoring on Wednesday and added another in the second half.

Worth mentioning

This was the second meeting between the two sides this year. Cuthbertson previously earned a 12-7 win over the Sabres in their March 5 meeting, during which senior Braden Smith led the way with five goals and four assists.

South Meck, which dropped its final three games, bows out of the playoffs with a 10-10 record.

They said it

“I think Braden’s the best player I’ve seen on a lacrosse field in the area,” Cuthbertson coach Erik Gundersen said. “He’s phenomenal. He’s hard to guard. And he’s creative. I just love the kid; He’s awesome.”

Up next?

Cuthbertson faces Lake Norman on Saturday.

PHOTOS: South Meck lacrosse at Cuthbertson