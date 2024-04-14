Advertisement

Cuthbert wins SFWA player of year award

BBC

Erin Cuthbert has been named as the Scottish Football Writers' Association women's international player of the year.

The 25-year-old set up Sophie Howard's winner against Slovakia in a Euro 2025 qualifier last week, and scored in a Nations League draw against Belgium last December to take her international goal tally to 22.

The Chelsea midfielder was shortlisted for the award alongside Rachel Corsie and Nicola Docherty.