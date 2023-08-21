Cute Red Panda Creates Art

An Australian zoo has turned its furry creatures into artists.

Adelaide Zoo shared a video on August 17 showing a zoo keeper luring male red panda Ravi to dip his paws into blue paint, then stand on a white canvas, leaving behind some artistic paw prints.

The animal artworks were created for the Paws for Extinction exhibition, highlighting the need for conservation, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Other animals, including penguins, have created artworks as part of an initiative to keep the creatures mentally stimulated, the zoo said on its website. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful