Cute kid feeds Harrison Bader of the Cardinals a tater tot from the stands

Cue the adorable alarm: Harrison Bader of the St. Louis Cardinals might just have been involved in the cutest moment of the Major League Baseball season Sunday, when a young St. Louis Cardinals fan offered him a snack in the dugout and Bader gladly accepted the youngster’s tater tot.

“Hey, Harrison,” the kid asked. “Do you want my tater tot?”

Watch the moment play out for yourself in this video from Jacob Frierdich, the kid’s father.





Why feed Harrison Bader tater tots?

This wasn’t just a random treat offer. It was Players Weekend in MLB, where players can wear nicknames on the backs of the jerseys. And Bader was wearing “Tots” on his.

Get it, Bader Tots?

He’s pretty much contractually obligated to accept any and all tater tots if he’s wearing “Tots” on the back of his jersey.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader follows the flight of his RBI-double off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Who is Harrison Bader and how has he helped the Cardinals?

Count Bader among the impact rookies in the National League this season. The 24-year-old speedy centerfielder has been a big part of the Cardinals’ turnaround in the second half. He’s hitting .280/.349/.444 on the season and has swiped 12 bases with scoring 49 runs for St. Louis, while playing great defense.

The Cardinals beat the Rockies 12-3 on Sunday, their 15th win in their last 18 games. They have the most wins in the MLB since the All-Star break and in August — turning around a season that once seemed doomed for .500-ness. Now they’re legit playoff contenders.

Here’s just one example of how Bader’s speed is helping the Cardinals’ turnaround:

Harrison Bader just scored from 2nd on a ball in the infield! 😱 pic.twitter.com/dSVF2WMmtj — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 26, 2018

After the win, Bader gave MLB.com’s Joe Trezza the perfect quote to sum up the win, the team’s recent run and his mid-game snack.

"Whenever we show up to the field," Harrison Bader says. "We're looking to take somebody's lunch." #STLCards — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) August 26, 2018





