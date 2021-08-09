Cute and cool school supplies to add to your back-to-school checklist

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Back-to-school time is right around the corner, and parents are starting to gear up their kids with cool school supplies. With some students attending classes in person and others still schooling from home, you’ll need to pick the best items from their school supplies list.

Make your kid’s transition back into the classroom as seamless as possible. For one, organization products will ensure your kids keep track of their assignments. Take this set of 4 Skydue Expanding File Folders on Amazon, complete with an accordion structure that lets students organize their papers and files by class. Writing utensils often get lost at school, so ensure the students in your home are set with this Easthill Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case that organizes pens, pencils and more.

Skip the lines and go directly to the online store. Places like Target and Walmart have great deals on school supply essentials. Save a few dollars on cute school supplies like this Casio fx-9750GIII Pink Graphing Calculator (now $42.99) and this adorable Marvel x Yoobi 1-inch Ring Binder ($1.99).

Peep some of these back-to-school supplies to set your kid up for the start of classes.

Credit: Target

Looseleaf paper is surely on the list, so why not snag this Ring Binder Printed BxW Avengers to keep all their papers intact? Plus, for under $5, your kid has a fun print of their favorite heroes.

Buy Now

Credit: Target

Send your little one back to the cafeteria with a hearty meal. This leak-proof Bentgo Kids Lunch Box is great for storing all their favorites — and without the foods touching.

Buy Now

Throughout your school supplies checklist, make sure you grab folders for syllabuses, assignments and school projects. Let it be this Skydue 4 Pack Expanding File Folder pack.

Story continues

Buy Now

Mechanical pencils are always the way to go when it comes to cool school supplies. You can shop this set of five from Walmart so your student never has to reach for a sharpener again.

Buy Now

Credit: Amazon

If your student has a knack for staying organized, get them this dope Big Capacity Pencil and Pen Case. There are several compartments to store writing utensils, flashcards and even a small pair of scissors.

Buy Now

Credit: Amazon

The viral Sharpie S Gel Pens on TikTok are great to stuff in your kid’s backpack. You can swipe this pack of 12 in blue, black and red ink for $12.99.

Buy Now

Credit: Target

One of these will be used for years on end in school. Save $15 and nab this baby pink graphing calculator that your little one can marvel at.

Buy Now

Credit: Walmart

Leave your child with the reminder that Halloween is soon to come. Get your kid into the spooky spirit early when they jot down notes in this cute ghost journal.

Buy Now

If you liked this story, you might also enjoy upgrading your desk with Page Eleven’s stationery.

More from In The Know:

On TikTok, “satire” doesn’t mean what you think it means

Rothy’s best-selling men’s loafer is back in stock after being sold out for weeks

This super affordable Amazon jewelry organizer is so perfect that I purchased a second one

7 cute dorm room essentials that are perfect for small spaces

The post Cute and cool school supplies to add to your back-to-school checklist appeared first on In The Know.