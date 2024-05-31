'Cut-price' Salah replacement issues come-and-get-me plea amid Liverpool rumours

Reported Liverpool transfer target Bryan Mbeumo has revealed he wants to quit Brentford this summer after five years with the west London side.

The Cameroon international joined the Bees back in 2019 and has gone on to play a starring role for Thomas Frank’s side, racking up nine goals and six assists in the Premier League last season.

His campaign was severely curtailed by an ankle injury, which ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations and saw Brentford’s form collapse in his absence.

However, the 24-year-old is now back fit and told L’Equipe that he is ready for the next step in his career.

Liverpool were previously linked with a move for the Troyes academy graduate, who has made his name as a goalscorer as well as an assist-maker throughout his time in England.

It was reported back in February that Mbeumo could be a ‘cut-price’ option for the Reds as a Mohamed Salah replacement should the Egyptian king be sold to the Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad this summer.

Mbeumo is under contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until 2026, with an option for a further year, but now envisages as future away from Brentford.

Newcastle were also reported to be among the teams monitoring the former France underage international and his come-and-get-me plea should give the Anfield side pause for thought.

Mbeumo: 'I want to play at the best clubs'

“I have spent five years at Brentford, at a club that has allowed me to grow and pass a milestone but yes, I would like to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs,” he is reported to have said.

“It is tantalising to see some big clubs interested in me. We will see.”

The 11-times capped Mbeumo moved to Brentford for a club-record fee of £5.8 million in 2019 and spent two seasons in the Championship before gaining promotion to the Premier League.

He scored three goals in his first four appearances of the 2023-24 season, leading to two nominations for the league’s Player of the Month awards.

Mbeumo plays from the right wing although he has occasionally deputised as a striker.

