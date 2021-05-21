Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

PGA leaderboard: Mickelson co-leads as Koepka and others give chase

How the cut line is determined at the PGA Championship

Golf Channel Digital
·1 min read

The men's major championships have different ways of determining who will play the weekend in their respective events.

For the PGA Championship, hosted this week on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the top 70 players and ties will continue on after the opening 36 holes. This is similar to what players are accustomed to on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour, where the top 65 qualify for the final two rounds.

There is no secondary cut.

At the Masters Tournament, the top 50 and ties make the cut. It's the top 60 and ties at the U.S. Open and the top 70 and ties at The Open Championship.

Recommended Stories

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Watch: Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are in sync at the PGA Championship. Really in sync.

    We bring you Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy during the 2021 PGA Championship.

  • Golf-Catlin gets first slow play penalty at a major since 2013

    A rare slow play penalty was handed out at the PGA Championship on Thursday as world number 80 John Catlin incurred the wrath of officials. Catlin was docked one shot after officials judged he took too long over two of his strokes in the opening round at Kiawah Island. Catlin was hardly the only slow player on Thursday as rounds stretched for five-and-a-half hours in a strong breeze that prompted some players to spend more time than usual trying to gauge shot and club selection.

  • Rested and ready this time, the Blazers should finish off the Nuggets in six games

    With Jamal Murray sidelined, Nuggets won't have enough firepower to stay with Portland.

  • LeBron's 3 lifts Lakers over Warriors in West play-in game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James persevered through an injured ankle, a big first-half deficit and being poked in the eye late in the fourth quarter to add another highlight to his impressive resume. James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game Wednesday night. James was poked by Draymond Green while driving to the basket with 2:07 remaining.

  • Golf-Davis recovers from triple bogey in PGA Championship debut

    Cam Davis had "one really poor swing" that led to a triple bogey in his opening round at the PGA Championship on Thursday but put the setback behind him and finished strong, pulling into a six-way tie for second in his debut at the major. Where others faltered coming in amid the windy conditions at the Ocean Course, Davis kept his scorecard clean on the back nine and finished his round with four birdies and an eagle for a 3-under 69, two shots back of leader Corey Conners.

  • Key Draymond Green illegal screen correct call by refs, NBA says

    Draymond Green was whistled for a controversial foul with just under two minutes remaining.

  • USPGA Championship 2021 second round: live score and latest updates

    Full leaderboard and latest scores 'Bad Rory' is back for another torrid first round Tee times for second round Major champions Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau have all come alive at the PGA Championship. Koepka, who's won four majors including two PGA titles, has two eagles Friday to join Louis Oosthuizen in the lead at 6-under par in Friday's second round. Masters champion Matsuyama had four birdies in a six-hole stretch to move up to 3-under par, three behind the leaders. And DeChambeau has three birdies through 12 holes to join Matsuyama three shots back as they near the end of the round.

  • Warriors hurt by questionable, bad calls late in loss vs. Lakers

    LeBron James committed a major blunder at a crucial moment -- and then the play was blown dead.

  • Fantasy Baseball: Blueprint for pulling off a trade in your league

    Not every fantasy manager wants to trade. Here are some ways you can look around your league and determine who might be willing to make a deal.

  • Royals looking to settle score with Tigers

    The Kansas City Royals will look to avenge a three-game sweep last week at the hands of the Detroit Tigers as the clubs begin a three-game series in Kansas City on Friday night. The Royals have won four of six games since that series in Detroit. The Tigers, coming off a three-game road sweep of the Seattle Mariners, will send right-hander Jose Urena (1-4, 4.22 ERA) to the mound.

  • ThorSport brings Paul Menard back to NASCAR competition with fifth COTA entry

    ThorSport Racing announced Monday that Paul Menard would return to NASCAR national-series competition in this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Menard is scheduled to drive a fifth ThorSport entry, the No. 66 Toyota, in Saturday’s Toyota Tundra 225 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). Mattei will provide sponsorship and […]

  • Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

    This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys - Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 - chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.

  • Soccer-Infantino refuses to deny having met breakaway clubs

    FIFA president Gianni Infantino has refused to deny that he or his staff met with rebel European Super League clubs before they launched their ill-fated project last month but said he never had supported a breakaway closed league. Spanish La Liga president Javier Tebas has publicly accused Infantino of having been behind the project while the New York Times on Thursday cited sources saying that some of Infantino's staff had been involved in talks about potential FIFA backing for the plan. Asked on a press conference call, after FIFA's congress on Friday, if he could categorically reject Tebas's charge and the other claims of his or FIFA's involvement, Infantino did not answer the question directly.

  • You love to see it: UFC champ Charles Oliveira greeted with a parade and mural in Brazil

    Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.

  • Jaguars waive RB Ryquell Armstead following season lost to COVID-19

    Did COVID-19 cut Ryquell Armstead's career short?

  • Soccer-Everton beat Wolves to stay in hunt for Europe

    LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Everton kept alive their hopes of playing in Europe next season after a 48th-minute header from Brazilian forward Richarlison gave them a 1-0 Premier League win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. The result lifted Everton to eighth place on 59 points before the last round of games, level with sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh-placed West Ham United, who were at relegated West Bromwich Albion in a later kickoff. The Toffees visit champions Manchester City in their final match on Sunday while Wolves, who stayed 12th on 45 points are at home to second-placed Manchester United.

  • Saudi Arabia officially proposes holding World Cup every 2 years

    The idea for a biennial World Cup is back on the table.

  • Should Packers make a play for Julio Jones?

    It’s clear that the Falcons would like to trade receiver Julio Jones. It’s not clear whether one or more teams want to trade for him. As previously mentioned, the challenge ultimately becomes striking the right balance between the compensation Atlanta expects and the portion of the $15.83 million guaranteed salary that the Falcons will pay [more]

  • Y.E. Yang, the man who conquered Tiger Woods, is disqualified from the PGA Championship

    A scorecard error led to Y.E. Yang's disqualification from the 103rd PGA Championship.