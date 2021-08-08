Custom shop Gadsook does it all

Aug. 8—Husband-and-wife business owners Rodney and Sheila Roberts are approaching three years since opening Rodney's passion project, custom-art store Gadsook (Graphic Art Design Services of Owensboro Kentucky) in Towne Square Mall.

Rodney Roberts, a sixth generation artist and founder of the shop, was pulling double duty as an artist and construction worker in a small space from 2011 to 2018.

"The construction business fit in a walk-in closet and the custom apparel business fit in the corner of my living room," Rodney Roberts said. "I had a computer on a desk in my apartment. That was it. That was the whole company."

After seven years in construction, Rodney Roberts saw an unfortunate occurrence as a blessing to take a leap and hang up his tool belt.

"[I had a] double herniated disc. I had surgery on my neck" Rodney Roberts said. "I had been trying to get a career established so I could keep [the art] going before I went back to it full-time because I had every intention of doing this from the beginning."

While Rodney Roberts notes the competitive business of custom shops, he was keen on doing something different.

"I didn't want to just start doing what everybody else does," Rodney Roberts said. "I wanted to have a place where a small business could come and get anything they need..."

While T-shirts and screen printing are the primary sellers, Gadsook creates business cards, yard signs, banners, logos, mugs and even door hangers.

"I wanted to offer anything a church or a small business will need," Rodney Roberts said. "You name it. Almost anything that you can print [on]."

Gadsook has donated to various charitable organizations and their work can be seen currently on the Friday After 5 shirts. On average, the shop handles 50 clients and 1,000 items per week — sometimes beyond state lines.

"People contact him from out of state; all over," Sheila Roberts said. "I'm surprised, too. We have to keep buying new [file folders]!"

Rodney Roberts had a last-minute opportunity to airbrush a NASCAR hood but declined because he is loyal to the first-come-first-serve mentality.

"He treats everybody fair," Sheila Roberts said.

Rodney and Sheila Roberts note that their two full-timers, assistant manager Kimbra Blandford and employee Jacob Wedding, are vital in the store's continued success.

"If [Rodney] didn't have the help he has, he'd be sunk on that," Sheila Roberts said. "We're lucky that we have people that can produce and are creative."

Rodney Roberts attributes looking up above keeps him going.

"The reason we have come as far as we have is because we have continued to do the same thing every day that we were doing then," Rodney Roberts said. "We get up in the morning and pray for direction."

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com

