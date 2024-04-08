Custom Masters eclipse solar glasses handed out Monday at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — With the total eclipse set for Monday afternoon, Masters patrons were handed customized solar glasses upon entry.

The spectacles are made of green paper with a Masters Tournament logo on each side.

“What a cool surprise,” said Grant Thomas, who entered the gates at 7:08 a.m. local time. “We get to experience a solar eclipse and Augusta on the same day. Not bad.”

Augusta National released a statement saying the eclipse is expected to hit the course from 1:45 p.m. to around 4:20 p.m.

“During the eclipse, please do not look at the sun without appropriate solar glasses,” the statement read. “We ask that you exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings while wearing the glasses.”

The club also warned its practice round patrons to not point cameras at the sun.

“Optics can magnify the intensity of sunlight, and this can cause damage to your equipment,” according to the statement.

