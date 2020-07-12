Custer wins four-wide battle for maiden NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky

Bethonie Waring
Autosport
Custer snatches maiden NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky
Custer snatches maiden NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky

Cole Custer claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup victory in a last-lap dash to the flag at the Kentucky Speedway, winning out in a four-wide battle for the lead.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver went four abreast with long time race leaders Martin Truex Jr, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney as they took the white flag to signal the final lap of the 400-mile race.

Custer just managed to edge out the more experienced drivers and had a car-length's gap to Truex as he took the chequered flag.

The victory makes Custer this season's ninth different winner and the first rookie to visit Victory Road this season.

Custer had spent most of the race towards the front of the field, but it was only within the final laps that he came to challenge for the lead.

Truex led much of the second half of the race, despite having started from the back of the grid after failing the pre-race inspection.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver made quick work of climbing back into the top 10, and at the start of the second stage he brought the fight to Brad Keselowski for the race lead, quickly dispatching the Penske driver and building a gap of almost three seconds before the final scheduled pit stop window opened.

Up until that point the race had been relatively clean, with only one caution due to a spin from Matt Kenseth early in the race.

That changed during the final pit stop window, and just after Truex and Blaney exited the pits, a caution was thrown when Brendon Poole suffered tyre damage and left debris across the track.

This was the start of a slew of pit stops in the final 50 laps of the race.

Custer snatches maiden NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky
Custer snatches maiden NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky

On each restart, Truex and Blaney were alone in the battle for the lead, swapping positions before an accident further down the order paused racing again.

Then, on the penultimate restart, Harvick shot past the duo to take the race lead, only for another spin from Kenseth to bring out the yellow flags again with seven laps remaining.

Truex couldn't hold off Custer on the restart, but stayed ahead of Harvick to take second.

The four-wide battle put Harvick and Blaney at a disadvantage, with Harvick's car surrounded by plumes of smoke from tyre rub, helping Matt DiBenedetto to snatch third.

Harvick finished fourth, ahead of Kurt Busch and Blaney, who had spent the entire race needing to hold the car in gear through turns one and two thanks to a broken shifter.

Jimmie Johnson put in a strong performance after missing the Indianapolis race due to COVID-19; starting the race 20th, he had already made up five places in the opening six laps.

Despite a vibration issue, he was able to join the fight at the front in the second half of the race.

However, that came undone just 18 laps before the chequered flag while running third as racing resumed after a caution brought out by John Hunter Nemechek.

As Keselowski was lining up a push behind him, Johnson tried to hold the inside line but spun, dropping down the order and bringing out the penultimate caution period.

He was able to continue, but finished P18.

Keselowski took ninth, behind Christopher Bell and early race leader Aric Almirola, whose streak of top five finishes came to an end with eighth, as Tyler Reddick completed the top 10.

Race results - 267 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

2h59m48.847s

2

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

0.271s

3

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

1.000s

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

1.333s

5

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

1.511s

6

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

1.537s

7

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

1.651s

8

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

1.788s

9

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

1.939s

10

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

1.944s

11

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

2.034s

12

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

2.068s

13

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

2.106s

14

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

2.151s

15

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

2.191s

16

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

2.382s

17

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

2.624s

18

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

2.668s

19

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

2.770s

20

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

2.806s

21

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3.009s

22

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3.133s

23

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

3.140s

24

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

3.326s

25

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

3.611s

26

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

4.234s

27

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

2 Laps

28

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

3 Laps

29

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

3 Laps

30

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

7 Laps

31

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

8 Laps

32

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

10 Laps

33

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

10 Laps

34

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

10 Laps

35

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

12 Laps

36

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

Accident

37

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

Electrical

38

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

Transmission

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next