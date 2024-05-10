CUSA Softball Tournament: NMSU run-rules top-seeded Liberty

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State collected an 11-3 run-rule win over Liberty, the Conference USA Softball Tournament’s top-seeded team, at the NM State Softball Complex on Thursday.

FINAL: New Mexico State run-rules Liberty, 11-3. NMSU advances to the tournament semifinal game tomorrow. Aggies will play the winner of the LA Tech/WKU game. https://t.co/VTFFiltdKr — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 9, 2024

Aggies close it early against the Flames in 5.5, 11-3.



NMSU scored in every single inning except the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/Vc0GUx9KZQ — Kelly Horyczun (@kellyhoryczun) May 9, 2024

New Mexico State freshman and the 2024 CUSA Softball Player of the Year — Desirae Spearman — gave the Aggies a 2-0 lead in the first frame of the game with a two-run homer.

Player of the Year doing Player of the Year things 💣#NoLimitsOnUs | @NMStateSoftball pic.twitter.com/4KqQB6KyBi — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 9, 2024

In the third inning, NMSU built up a 5-0 lead after a three-run home run by Dezianna Patmon. The homer by Patmon in the 3rd inning was her first of two homers she hit in the contest; her second homer of the day came in the top of the fifth inning.

A moonshot off the bat of Dezianna Patmon puts the Aggies ahead by 🖐️#NoLimitsOnUs | @NMStateSoftball pic.twitter.com/utUDazD54L — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 9, 2024

Patmon tied Florida Atlantic’s Emily Lochten for the most home runs in a CUSA Softball Championship with her third dinger in two days.

Liberty made it a two-run game (5-3) in the bottom of the third inning after a KK Madrey RBI-single.

NMSU did not let Liberty get any closer after that as the Aggies scored three runs in the fourth, three runs in the fifth, and shut Liberty down in the bottom of the fifth to secure the run-rule victory.

Emily Dix (10-10) earned the win after tossing five innings and allowing three runs on six hits, while Elena Escobar (11-5) suffered the loss with four runs on her book in two innings of work.

With the win, New Mexico State advanced to the CUSA Softball Tournament semifinals game. NMSU will take on WKU at 12:00 p.m. MT at the NM State Softball Complex on Friday.

The Tops use a pair of big innings to punch their 🎟️ to the semifinals❗️ #NoLimitsOnUs | @WKUSoftball pic.twitter.com/7itiNcYQrW — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 9, 2024

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.