All-CUSA selection Kyle Rode explains how he is growing his game

After playing five seasons with the Liberty Flames, forward Kyle Rode is working to expand his overall skill set to showcase to teams ahead of the 2024 NBA draft.

Rode was named to the All-Conference USA second team after averaging a career-high 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 38.8% shooting from 3-point range. He is one of two players ranked in the top 15 in program history in points (1,498), rebounds (627) and assists (467).

The 24-year-old emerged as a tremendous shooter with the Flames. He led the conference and ranked 29th in the country with 100 3-pointers, the fifth-most in a season in program history. His average of 3.13 3s per game was 17th in the country.

He credited coach Richie McKay for enabling him as a shooter.

We are trying to get a great shot every possession, whether that is an in-rhythm 3 or something in the paint at the rim. Coach McKay empowers the guys that can shoot to let it fly. … I had great teammates to help set me up, whether with a pass or screens. It is a fun system to play in.

The 6-foot-7 standout participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in April as one of the top 64 seniors in college. He averaged 11.7 points, three rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists on 45.2% shooting from the field in three games.

Rode isn’t projected to be drafted but has worked out with three teams thus far in the predraft process. He visited the Indiana Pacers on Friday and will have other workouts and interviews ahead of the festivities on June 26-27 in New York City.

He wants teams to know he can more than just shoot.

“I feel like my versatility is something I think can help a team playing with different lineups and guys,” Rode said. “I want to show I can move my feet, defend and be tough. I feel like, in the NBA, everybody is so skilled, so you just got to make it as tough as you can. I’m really just trying to grow that part of my game this summer. My high IQ and passing, too, is something that sticks out with my game.”

