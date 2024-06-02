CU's Sullion named first-team NAIA All-American golfer

Jun. 1—Tom Scullion earned Cumberland's first-ever NAIA first-team golf All-American honors while teammate Christian Lindgreen was named third team, announced Thursday evening by the national office.

Scullion finished his season tying for 15th place at the NAIA National Championships last week.

The honor adds to the collection of awards for Scullion this season. Prior to the NAIA National Championships, he was named a finalist for the NAIA Jack Nicklaus Award presented to the best golfer in the NAIA. Earlier in May, Scullion was named the Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Year and a first -team all-conference selection. Last fall, he was named the SwingU NAIA Player of the Fall.

Scullion has put together one of the most decorated seasons in men's golf history with hopes of adding a few more honors to his name and the team this week. The sophomore has finished inside the top 15 in all 11 tournaments Cumberland has played in including all-tournament honors at the National Championships last week, another program first.

The Englishman won three events and finished in the top 5 at seven tournaments. Scullion went on a run last fall winning the medalist honor in a playoff at the NAIA National Preview at Dalton Country Club. He then won the Gibson Bay Invite at 4-under through three rounds and capped the fall by winning the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview. The run helped him be named the Swing U Player of the Fall.

This spring, Scullion is averaging an even 72.5 strokes per round. He has been the top Cumberland finisher at five events with a seventh-place finish at the Carey Collegiate. He tied for 14th at the Oldfield Classic, tied for fourth at the Roadrunner Classic and finished fourth at the Mid-South Conference Championships.

Lindgreen was named third team All-American to cap his senior campaign at Cumberland. The native of Fleet, England, posted a top-30 finish at nationals last week tying for 29th place.

Lindgreen was named a first team all-conference selection earlier in the month, averaging 73.2 strokes across 30 rounds played this season.

He posted four top-10 finishes including a fifth-place finish at the NAIA Nationals Preview last fall, a 10th-place finish at the Gibson Bay Invite, a fifth-lace finish at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview and a fourth-place finish at the Kinderlou Forest Spring Invite.

The duo became the first pair of teammates to earn All-America honors the same season for Cumberland men's golf. They helped the Phoenix make the cut for just the second time in program history at the National Championships, finishing in 14th place.

Three teams of 15 individuals each are named to honor a total of 45 student-athletes. Around the Mid-South Conference, Lindsey Wilson also had a pair of NAIA All-Americnas as Callum Waugh earned a spot on the first team and freshman Milan Reed was a second-team selection. Kevin Latchayya from Campbellsville was a third-team selection as well.