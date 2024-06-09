CU's Lay voted NAIA softball second-team All-American

Jun. 8—Cumberland outfielder Anna Lay has been named second-team NAIA softball All-American.

The sophomore from Smyrna lit up the Mid-South Conference during her regular-season play on the way to a first-team All-MSC selection, which led to her now being nationally recognized. Lay had one of the nations best batting averages for players with as many at-bats as she had, batting a league-leading .461.

Lay was an ever-present sparkplug in the leadoff spot in the Phoenix lineup throughout the course of the season, not missing a single game along the way. She was also known for tormenting defenses on the basepaths, snagging 42 bags, good for just over a steal a game on average.

Jarvis repeats as 1st-team All-AmericanMt. Juliet native Annalise Jarvis has repeated as first-team All-American.

The Georgia Gwinnett junior was second nationally with a 0.55 earned-run average with a 19-7 record and a school-record six saves. She struck out 241 batters in 189 innings. She pitched 11 shutouts in 35 games.

In the postseason, she pitched 21 shutout innings as the Grizzlies reached the NAIA World Series for the second straight season.

Jarvis was the NAIA Softball Pitcher of the Year in 2023.

She is 43-10 with 10 saves and a 0.73 ERA in two seasons at Georgia Gwinnett with 546 strikeouts in 395 innings.

She played her freshman season at Bryan College.