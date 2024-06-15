Curve produce 2nd straight victory over SeaWolves

ALTOONA, Pa. – Sean Sullivan tossed six strong innings of relief for Altoona Friday night as the Altoona Curve defeated the Erie SeaWolves 6-5 to win their second game in a row at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve rallied from behind twice in the contest to come away with the victory over Erie. Altoona scored two runs each in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to total the offense.

Anthony Solometo opened the contest for the Curve and allowed three runs in the third inning. He gave up two RBI doubles in the frame, with one to Hao-Yu Lee and one to Jake Holton. Solometo tossed three innings and struck out three batters with one walk. Sullivan followed with six innings of two-run ball to earn the win. He allowed seven hits, but struck out four batters.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Carter Bins hit a one-out single before Sammy Siani scored him with an RBI triple. Yoyner Fajardo brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, Kervin Pichardo doubled to open the frame before Tsung-Che Cheng singled to tie the game at 3-all. Joe Perez then doubled to make it a 4-3 Curve lead.

Erie rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning, with Carlos Mendoza opening the frame with a single and Lee bringing him home with a triple. Trei Cruz then singled to score Lee and give Erie the 5-4 lead. Altoona responded with two in the bottom of the frame off the bat of Seth Beer, who singled to shallow right field with two outs to score Pichardo and Cheng.

The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of Detroit Tigers, at 6 p.m. Saturday. Altoona will send right-hander Bubba Chandler to the mound against right-hander Troy Melton for the SeaWolves.