Curve overcome early deficit, power past Baysox

BOWIE, Md. – Sammy Siani hit his third Double-A home run of the season Wednesday night in a three-hit game as Altoona’s offense totaled 12 knocks in a win over the Bowie Baysox at Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to force Altoona to play from behind. Altoona starter Drake Fellows allowed all three runs, with two scoring on wild pitches. Fellows threw 31 pitches and only recorded two outs in the start, forcing the bullpen to cover 8 1/3 innings.

Grant Ford tossed 1 1/3 innings of relief without allowing a run before Emmanuel Chapman earned the win with three shutout frames. Eddy Yean held the line with two scoreless innings before Jack Carey earned his fourth save of the season, allowing one run in two innings on a solo home run by John Rhodes in the ninth.

Siani knocked his home run in the top of the second inning off Bowie starter Trace Bright. His contributions continued in the third with an RBI single to cut Bowie’s lead to one run.

Joe Perez gave Altoona the lead on a bases-loaded triple in the fifth inning to make it 5-3. Yoyner Fajardo added an insurance run in the eighth inning on an RBI single. Perez, Tsung-Che Cheng, Dustin Peterson, and Kervin Pichardo all finished with two hits as well as Siani’s three-hit effort.