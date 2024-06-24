Curve increase winning streak to 5 games with win at Baysox

BOWIE, Md. – Altoona finished off one of its best weeks of the season with a 7-2 victory over the Bowie Baysox Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

With the win, Altoona has won 13 of its final 16 games of the first half and earned its fifth straight victory over Bowie.

Altoona built an early 3-0 lead in support of starter Po-Yu Chen, who tossed five innings of one-run ball in the victory. Chen earned his second win of the season and struck out four batters.

Jase Bowen was one of three Curve hitters to record a multi-hit game with a double and a pair of singles in the win. Jackson Glenn drove in a pair and recorded his first multi-hit since May 4 with a pair of singles. Carter Bins went 2-for-4 with a walk and a home run. Kervin Pichardo picked up a single as well, extending his season-long hitting streak to 10 straight games.

Charles McAdoo smacked his second home run in as many games with the Curve with a massive shot to right-center field in the seventh inning.

On the mound, Grant Ford fired two scoreless innings and Emmanuel Chapman added a spotless ninth inning to pace the Curve.

The Curve head home to begin a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Altoona will send right-hander Drake Fellows to the mound in the series opener.