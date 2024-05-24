Curve hammer five home runs in win over SeaWolves

ERIE, Pa. – The Altoona Curve offense had its best game of the season Thursday night, slugging five home runs and defeating the Erie SeaWolves 11-5 at UPMC Park.

In the win, Altoona set season highs in runs (11), hits (16), home runs (five), runs in an inning (six) and margin of victory (six). Altoona had not won consecutive games since April 9-10, but took a 2-1 lead in the series over the SeaWolves with the victory.

The Curve grabbed an early 6-0 lead in the top of the second off Erie starter Troy Melton. Joe Perez led off the inning with his third home run of the season before Dustin Peterson hit his first home run with Altoona, a three-run shot, to make it 4-0. Jase Bowen added an RBI single in the frame off reliever Jake Higginbotham before Perez returned to the plate to score Bowen with an RBI single of his own.

Peterson added an RBI single in the third inning and a double in the fifth, finishing 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a triple shy of the cycle. Altoona added three runs in the seventh inning after Tsung-Che Cheng hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season off Joel Peguero, a two-run shot that scored Perez after a lead-off double.

Two batters later, Sammy Siani launched his first Double-A home run to make it 10-1. Carter Bins homered off position player Jake Holton in the ninth inning for the Curve’s fifth homer of the game. All nine batters in the Altoona lineup recorded a hit.

Drake Fellows was solid in the start for the Curve, tossing five innings and allowing one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts, bringing his Double-A ERA to 1.69. His lone run came in the second inning after Ben Malgeri doubled and scored on a groundout.