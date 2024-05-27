Curve falter in series finale

ERIE – Wyatt Hendrie had two base hits and two RBIs for Altoona Sunday night, but the Curve bullpen allowed 11 runs over the final four innings as the Erie SeaWolves prevailed 12-5 at UPMC Park.

The Curve held a 3-0 lead after three innings. Hendrie opened the third with a single before Francisco Acuna knocked a double early in the inning to put runners on second and third for Tsung-Che Cheng.

Hendrie scored on a wild pitch before Cheng plated Acuna on a single. Dustin Peterson later followed with an RBI-double to score Cheng.

Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen allowed one run in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Ben Malgeri. Chen left the game with a 3-1 lead, tossing four innings and allowing one run on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Cameron Junker entered in the fifth inning and allowed six runs on five hits and two walks. Kade McClure tossed the sixth inning and surrendered four runs on five hits. Valentin Linarez threw the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits.