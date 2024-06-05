Curve edged by Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. – Vaun Brown’s fifth-inning sacrifice fly drove in Jairo Pomares with the game’s lone run as the Richmond Flying Squirrels edged the Altoona Curve 1-0 Tuesday at The Diamond.

The fifth-inning tally came against Altoona starter Bubba Chandler, who allowed five Richmond hits while fanning five batters over five innings. Altoona’s Carter Bins had two of his club’s five hits – including a double – against the combined efforts of three Flying Squirrels pitchers. John Michael Bertrand struck out eight over six innings before giving the ball up to reliever Mat Olsen, who tossed an inning before Evan Gates slammed the door on the Curve over the final two innings.