Curve drop 2nd straight game in extra innings to Sea Dogs

ALTOONA, Pa. – With the Altoona Curve leading by two runs in the top of the ninth inning, Kyle Teel crushed a grand slam for Portland before the Sea Dogs tallied four runs in the 10th to prevail 11-8 in front of a sold-out crowd at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

With Altoona leading 4-2 Saturday, the Sea Dogs scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning off Emmanuel Chapman, fueled by Teel’s grand slam and a sacrifice fly by Mickey Gasper. Entering the bottom of the ninth, Altoona rallied with a Tsung-Che Cheng RBI single and a Dustin Peterson two-run single to tie the game at 7-all. The Curve then loaded the bases against reliever Jonathan Brand before Jackson Glenn struck out to send the game to the 10th.

The Curve called upon Darvin Garcia to make his Double-A debut in the 10th inning, allowing four runs with only one earned. Tyler McDonough brought one run home on a fielding error by Seth Beer at first base before Marcelo Mayer knocked a two-run single to center field. The Curve scratched one across in the bottom of the frame, but fell up short.

Brenden Dixon knocked an RBI double in the second inning for the Curve, while Joe Perez added a run-scoring single in the third. Jase Bowen finished the day with three hits, including an RBI triple. Sammy Siani struck an RBI single to give Altoona a late lead in the seventh. Altoona struck out a season-most 16 times in the loss.

Anthony Solometo started the contest for the Curve and allowed two runs on three hits in two innings of work. Po-Yu Chen followed with six strong innings and a season-high five strikeouts. He started the ninth inning with a walk before being pulled from the contest.

Altoona wraps up its series at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon against the Portland SeaDogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Altoona will send right-hander Sean Sullivan to the mound and right-hander Luis Perales will go for the Sea Dogs.