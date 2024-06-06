Curve drop 2nd straight game to Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Flying Squirrels tallied three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to prevail 10-6 over the Altoona Curve Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Altoona played from behind early, but rallied to within a run twice, including in the seventh inning when four runs crossed home. Jase Bowen's two-run double into the left-field corner plated a pair and Joe Perez added a run-scoring double of his own to bring Altoona within a run.

Richmond put the game away with three runs in the eighth inning off Thomas Harrington and Eddy Yean. Harrington tossed five innings in relief as a piggy-back in Anthony Solometo's start. Harrington allowed a career-high eight hits and matched his career high with six runs allowed, though he did strike out six. Yean allowed two runs with one earned in the eighth inning of the loss.

Solometo started the contest for the Curve and went two innings. He allowed just one hit, a two-run home run to Allan Cerda to put Richmond on the board in the second. Solometo walked one batter and struck out three to take the loss.

Kervin Pichardo and Tsung-Che Cheng each hit solo homers in the defeat. Pichardo picked up his seventh multi-hit game of the season. Bowen provided three hits.

Altoona's offense stranded seven runners on base in the defeat, recording seven hits and striking out 13 times. The Curve have now struck out at least 13 times in five of their past six games played. Altoona's offense has at least 10 strikeouts in 23 games this season.

The Curve continue a six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Altoona will send right-hander Braxton Ashcraft to the mound against right-hander Nick Sinacola for the Flying Squirrels.