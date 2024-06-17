Curve come back to slay SeaWolves for 4th straight victory

ALTOONA, Pa. – Thomas Harrington spun five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with five strikeouts as Altoona rallied from behind to defeat the Erie SeaWolves 6-2 Sunday night in front of 6,813 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Harrington’s five scoreless innings marked his third scoreless Double-A start with the Curve. He did not walk a batter in the outing. Altoona went to J.C. Flowers to open the sixth inning, who allowed two runs on one hit and a walk. Erie’s starter Austin Bergner worked five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to open the game.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Dustin Peterson knocked an RBI single off new reliever Calvin Coker. Sammy Siani then provided an RBItriple to tie the game. It was Siani’s second triple of the week.

The Curve then rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Yoyner Fajardo reached on an RBI single before Joe Perez brought a run across with another run-scoring knock. Tsung-Che Cheng then pinch ran for Perez and stole second base before Erie catcher Eliezer Alfonzo committed a throwing error to third base to score Fajardo. Seth Beer reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Cheng to round out the scoring.

Eddy Yean earned the win, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts before Tyler Samaniego worked a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth to give the Curve a fourth-consecutive victory over the SeaWolves.

It is the first time Altoona has won two straight series this season.

The Curve travel to Bowie Tuesday for a six-game series with the Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Right-hander Po-Yu Chen will take the ball for Altoona with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.