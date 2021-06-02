Curtis Samuel on Washington's offense: 'We're going to score some touchdowns'

WFT receiver Samuel promises an uptick in scoring this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East in 2020 on the heels of its dominant defense, but its offensive unit left much to be desired. Fans may recall a revolving door of four QBs and outside of Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson and Logan Thomas, the club lacked offensive options.

So, this offseason, head coach Ron Rivera and his revamped front office made significant changes to its offensive personnel.

The team signed journeyman QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who should be an upgrade over the carousel the team had at the position last fall. Then, they also added receivers Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries in free agency before drafting dynamic North Carolina wideout Dyami Brown in the third round.

Following Wednesday's OTA session, Samuel was asked how his chemistry with Fitzpatrick has been so far.

"All I can say," Samuel said with a smile, "is we're going to score some touchdowns."

If they can get on the scoreboard often, it will certainly be a change from 2020.

Last season, Washington averaged just 2.2 offensive touchdowns per game, which was tied for the Panthers for the 25th best mark in the league. Only six teams scored fewer touchdowns on offense last season than Washington, none of which made the postseason.

During the two weeks of voluntary practices, Washington has had excellent attendance with nearly the entire roster present. For Samuel, showing up to these optional practices was crucial as he tries to build chemistry with Fitzpatrick and the rest of his new teammates.

"It's a little bit of a process: the quarterback understanding your mindset, you understanding the quarterback's mindset, understanding where you want the ball placed, where he wants you to be," Samuel said.

"It takes a little bit of time. That's why we're here for OTAs, to get our timing down pat. So, by the time the season comes, everything is smooth," the wideout continued.

During his four seasons with the Panthers, Samuel became more productive each campaign. His versatility -- Samuel played on the outside, inside, and even lined up at running back with the Panthers -- is one of his biggest strengths, something offensive coordinator Scott Turner will certainly utilize come this fall.

Samuel declined to give away much information about how he's being used thus far in OTAs but is excited about the expanded role he will have in Washington.

"I'm moving around. I'm doing a lot of different things and I'm excited about it," Samuel said. "I don't really pay attention to numbers, I don't really focus on that too much. My job is to make things happen and be explosive for this offense."