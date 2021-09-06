Curtis Samuel returns to practice for Washington

The wait is finally over for Curtis Samuel’s return to the practice field for the Washington Football Team. Head coach Ron Rivera said that Samuel would participate in Monday’s practice on Thursday, and Samuel was on the field with his teammates on Monday morning.

Curtis Samuel catching passes from Fitz pic.twitter.com/N6OG7L1z0b — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) September 6, 2021

This is a good sign Samuel will be ready for Washington’s season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Rivera did say it would be “all or nothing” for Samuel on Sunday. If he were limited, he would not play. So, if he is ready to go, he’ll start and play most of the game.

Samuel injured his groin early in minicamp back in June. He began training camp on the physically unable to perform list and also spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In mid-August, he was activated from the PUP list and practiced one time before working on the side field with trainers for the rest of the month.

Rivera has insisted that the injury isn’t a serious one, and there was no need to rush Samuel since he had a firm grasp of the playbook from his time with offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina.

Samuel is expected to serve as Washington’s No. 2 receiver in 2021 after signing a three-year deal in March.