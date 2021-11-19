There are going to be all kinds of reunions with Washington’s matchup with Carolina on Sunday and receiver Curtis Samuel has a chance to be a part of it.

Samuel, who has appeared in just two games this season while fighting through a groin issue, is officially questionable for Sunday’s contest.

He was a limited participant in Friday’s session after he didn’t participate Wednesday or Thursday.

Head coach Ron Rivera noted that one key to Samuel’s Sunday availability will be how he responds to Friday’s practice. But even if he’s active, Samuel is unlikely to play all that much.

“I promise you this — no matter what happens, if and when he’s out there, we will stick to that pitch count no matter what,” Rivera said, via Ben Standing of TheAthletic.com.

In his first year with the Football Team, Samuel hasn’t appeared in a game since Week Five, when he played five snaps in Washington’s loss to New Orleans. He has four catches for 19 yards and an 8-yard carry this season.

Rivera drafted Samuel with Carolina back in 2017. The receiver signed with Washington as a free agent in March.

Samuel is one of four questionable players for the Football Team, with offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (illness), cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee), and defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) being the remaining three.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) and defensive end Shake Toney (concussion) are both out.

Curtis Samuel questionable for WFT’s matchup with Panthers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk