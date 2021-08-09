The Washington Football Team removed receiver Curtis Samuel from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Samuel’s groin injury kept him out of the offseason program and now has him out of training camp.

Coach Ron Rivera said the team has no timetable for Samuel’s return to practice.

Samuel has familiarity with the offense from his time with Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina.

Washington signed Samuel on March 18. He is entering his fifth NFL season after being selected by the Panthers in the second round in 2017.

In 53 career games, Samuel has totaled 185 receptions for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has added 72 rushes for 478 yards and five touchdowns.

Curtis Samuel off COVID-19 list but remains on PUP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk