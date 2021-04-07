Curtis Samuel named Washington’s worst free-agent signing

The Washington Football Team had a desperate need for a wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin entering the 2021 offseason.

One player who seemed like a natural fit for Washington was Carolina Panthers wide receiver, Curtis Samuel.

After all, the general manager and head coach who picked Samuel with the Panthers are now in Washington.

While the market for wide receivers was slow to develop early, it didn’t take long for Samuel and Washington to strike a deal. The Football Team signed the former Ohio State star to a three-year contract worth up to $34.5 million.

The deal was universally praised as Washington signed a young player who is just 24, fast, versatile and coming off his best season as a pro. Also, he comes to a team where the coaching staff knows him better than anyone.

What’s not to like?

Well, not everyone likes the deal for Washington.

Bleacher Report recently named the worst signing for every NFL team in the 2021 offseason. Samuel was the choice for Washington.

According to Bleacher Report, Samuel’s talent isn’t the issue. In his three previous seasons under former Carolina coach — and current Washington coach — Ron Rivera, Samuel wasn’t used properly.

His previous career-high was 54 receptions in 2019, Rivera’s final season in Carolina. He also had a career-high 19 rushing attempts that season.

In 2020, under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Samuel recorded 77 receptions for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 41 times for 200 yards and two more scores.

It’s possible that Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner has plans to employ Samuel similarly to his final season in Carolina.

It is worth noting that Samuel has improved in every statistical category in each of his four NFL seasons, meaning perhaps Rivera and his Carolina coaching staff recognized Samuel was on the verge of a breakout season before he was fired late in the 2019 season.

