Curtis Samuel named a fit for Titans in free agency

After the Tennessee Titans released Adam Humphries last week, the need at the wide receiver position has become even more prominent — and that will be especially true if Corey Davis departs in free agency.

Even if Davis returns, general manager Jon Robinson needs to add depth. If Davis doesn’t stay in Nashville, the Titans will need a new No. 2 receiver, on top of the need for depth.

One potential solution for depth is Carolina Panthers wide receiver and Swiss Army Knife, Curtis Samuel. Marc Sessler of NFL.com believes the 24-year-old playmaker is a fit for Tennessee in free agency.

Sessler writes:

A fascinating study, Samuel has morphed into an asset that would fit almost any offense with a need at the position. Panthers coach Matt Rhule and play-caller Joe Brady played all the right keys in Carolina, unleashing Samuel for a 77/851/3 line through the air with another 200 yards on the ground. With Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and Jonnu Smith all hitting the market, Tennessee is needy. Samuel would arrive as a juicy, multifaceted sidepiece to the godlike A.J. Brown.

One of my favorite receivers set to hit the open market, Samuel can do it all.

Thanks to his speed, he’s a major threat in space, can be a downfield target to take the top off of defenses, and he’s capable of lining up anywhere on offense, including out of the slot and at running back.

Last season was his best as a pro, as Samuel broke 1,000 total yards, including career-highs with 851 receiving and 200 rushing.

The former second-round pick could serve as an upgrade over Humphries over the middle, while also adding a new element to Tennessee’s offense because of his versatility.

Spotrac estimates Samuel’s market value at a deal worth $12.4 million, so he could be out of the Titans’ price range. However, if Tennessee can find a way to make it work, having a trio of A.J. Brown, Davis and Samuel in the passing game would be a dream scenario.

